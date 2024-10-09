FIR against Karnataka Congress MLA for allegedly raping social worker

The Bengaluru police have lodged a first information report (FIR) against Dharwad Congress MLA and former minister Vinay Kulkarni for allegedly raping a 34-year-old woman based on a complaint from her. Kulkarni’s associate Arjun is a co-accused in the case. The woman, who describes herself as a social worker, filed a complaint against the two at the Sanjaynagar police station in Bengaluru. Dharwad MLA Vinay Kulkarni. (PTI File Photo)

Kulkarni has refuted the allegations and filed a counter-complaint, accusing the woman and Rakesh Shetty, the managing director of a private news channel which featured the woman’s allegations and a purported video evidence, of attempting to extort ₹2 crore from him.

The woman complainant told police that she had first met Kulkarni in early 2022 at his Bengaluru residence after being introduced by someone who was known to both. She alleged that Kulkarni initiated inappropriate behaviour by making advances through video calls. When she resisted, she claimed, he threatened her through his associates, forcing her to maintain communication.

According to her testimony, a few months into the interactions, Kulkarni made an explicit video call, pressuring her to visit him at his Hebbal residence. When she declined, she was allegedly confronted by a group of men who intimidated her into compliance. “The woman also recounted an incident in April 2022 when she was called to Belagavi by the MLA. She alleged that he attempted to sexually abuse her but was interrupted when other visitors arrived,” said a senior police officer.

One of the key allegations in the FIR involves an incident on August 24, 2022, when the woman was in Bengaluru to meet the then chief minister, Basavaraj Bommai. According to her complaint, Kulkarni summoned her to his residence, picked her up in his car, and drove her to a secluded area near Kempegowda International Airport. “There, she claims, he sexually assaulted her and threatened her to stay silent about the incident,” police added.

According to her, the harassment worsened in September 2022, when Kulkarni suspected the woman of leaking an audio recording of their conversation. Seeking help from his associate Arjun, she claimed he promised to handle the situation if she met him in Bengaluru. Though she initially refused to go alone, she eventually agreed to travel with acquaintances on October 2, 2022. Upon her arrival, Arjun allegedly asked her to meet him privately, promising to safely accompany her back.

The woman said she was again led to a deserted area where Kulkarni was present. She accused the MLA of physically assaulting her and pressuring her to vow before deities that she would not reveal their encounters. Following this, the woman was reportedly taken to Dharmasthala, where she claims another sexual assault occurred. Additionally, she alleged that Arjun erased incriminating evidence, including videos and messages, from her phone.

The police have charged Kulkarni under several sections of the Indian Penal Code, including those related to rape (Section 376), criminal intimidation (Section 506), and kidnapping (Section 366), among others. The case also includes provisions under the Information Technology Act for transmitting obscene content electronically.

Another FIR has been registered based on Kulkarni’s complaint on charges of extortion.

Investigations are ongoing in both cases.