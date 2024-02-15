 First prototype driverless metro train reaches Bengaluru, to be assembled soon | Bengaluru - Hindustan Times
News / Cities / Bengaluru / First prototype driverless metro train reaches Bengaluru, to be assembled soon

First prototype driverless metro train reaches Bengaluru, to be assembled soon

ByHT News Desk
Feb 15, 2024 01:00 PM IST

This prototype train will conduct trial runs on the Yellow line, which is set to connect RV road with Bommasandra via Silk Board.

India’s first prototype driverless metro train reached Bengaluru on Thursday as it was delivered at Chennai port from China last week. The train comprises six coaches and will be assembled at Electronics City.

First prototype driverless metro train reaches Bengaluru, to be assembled soon

BMRCL has announced that the driverless train has reached safely from Chennai, and it was brought through a heavy vehicle. “The First Train set of 6 cars reached Hebbagodi Depot safely in the morning,” informed Namma Metro.

In 2019, CRCC Nanjing Puzhen Co Ltd won the contract to supply 216 coaches to Bengaluru Metro Rail Transport Corporation Limited (BMRCL) and this prototype train. The train will be assembled at Electronics City, and a team of Chinese engineers will monitor the assembling activity.

Once the trial run with this train is undertaken, a report will be submitted to the Chief Commissioner of Railway Safety (CCRS).

BMRCL is also expecting two more trains to reach Bengaluru by May and two trains every month starting in June. These driverless trains run at a frequency of 90 seconds, and each coach is 21 meters long.

The Yellow Line between Bommasandra and RV Road will have 16 stations and will be roughly 19 km long. This vital stretch is expected to ease traffic in the city. It connects Bommasandra to the heavily congested Central Silk Board area. According to the initial plan, Yellow Line is supposed to be launched this month, but it will be delayed as work is pending.

