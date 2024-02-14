Liquor ban in Bengaluru from today till Feb 17 | Explained

The liquor ban in Bengaluru is all set to come into effect today. Here is everything you need to know about the ban. All sale of liquor will be banned from today 5 pm onwards till 6 am on February 17.(REUTERS)

Why has liquor been banned in Bengaluru?

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has scheduled the by-election for one vacant seat of the Karnataka Legislative Council on Friday. The seat in question became vacant after former MLC Puttanna resigned from both the Legislative Council and the BJP before the May 10 assembly election last year.

He contested from the Rajajinagar assembly constituency on a Congress ticket and lost to former minister and BJP candidate S Suresh Kumar. The election will set to take place from 8am to 4pm on Friday, and counting of votes will be undertaken on February 20, Tuesday, news agency PTI reported.

In this light, authorities decided to ban the sale of liquor for four days to prevent untoward incidents.

In which parts of Bengaluru is the ban effective?

The ban will be in effect in all parts of the state capital during the days mentioned, excluding the areas that fall under the jurisdiction of the police commissioner.

Is the ban related to Valentine’s Day?

The liquor ban comes into effect on Valentine's day, when several youngsters and couples plan parties and hangouts. However, the ban is not related to the holiday, but coincides with the by-election to the Bangalore Teachers Constituency.

Dates and Timings

All sale of liquor will be banned from today 5 pm onwards till 6 am on February 17.

Industry loss

Pubs and bars across the city are expected to incur huge losses - estimated at ₹500 crore - due to the four-day ban, especially missing out on the holiday cheer today, when massive crowds are expected at diners for dates, parties and romantic dinners.

This also prompted the Bengaluru City District Liquor Traders Association (BCDLTA) to write a letter to the ECI appealing officials to reconsider imposing four dry days in the city, The New Indian Express reported. The association said it expects around 3,700 establishments to be impacted by the ban, and said the state will also incur losses amounting to ₹300 crore in terms of excise duty.