The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has banned the sale and slaughter of meat today as the city celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi. The BBMP’s animal advisory board has issued the guidelines to all meat shop owners. BBMP imposes meat ban at Bengaluru on Ganesh Chaturthi. Details

The civic body has also issued a list of rules for those who organise Ganesh pandals across the city. More than 60 window clearance centers issued permits in Bengaluru to ease the process and organizers who want to conduct Ganesh pandals in the IT Capital.

The BBMP has already imposed a strict ban on the sale and manufacture of Ganesh idols that are made with Plaster of Paris (POP). A hefty penalty will be imposed on the makers if they flout the rules.

As the idols are erected at various places in the city, the BBMP directed for the hassle-free celebrations in the streets. The civic body also said that it will ensure that the festival happens in an environmentally friendly way and action will be taken if the celebrations breach the guidelines. The organisers are also ordered not to collect money forcefully from people in the name of donations.

Meanwhile, it also imposed a strict ban on banners and flexes across the city, during the festival. The unauthorised flexes, banners and hoardings are already banned in Bengaluru.

Special arrangements are being made at Sankey lake, Halasuru lake, Yediyur lake, Agara lake and Hebbal lake for the immersion of idols.

