Five held for sexual assault at residential school in Hassan

The Hassan police on Friday arrested five people, including the principal of a residential school in Belur Taluk of the district, on charges of sexual assault of female students, officials said. The Hassan police arrested five persons, including the principal of a residential school in Belur Taluk, on charges of sexual assault (Agencies/Representative use)

Police identified the accused as Punith (28), Shivaiah (32), a teacher, Geethabayi (38), the school principal, Shruthi BC (30), a security guard and Vijayakumara (39), a teacher.

According to officials, eight minor students of a residential school were allegedly sexually assaulted over the past few months. The incident occurred under the jurisdiction of the Halebeedu police station.

Earlier this week, the students launched a protest to change the principal as the earliest. Following the protest, a police team and representatives of the women and child development department and child welfare committee visited the school.

During the interaction, the protesting students said they were sexually assaulted by staff at the hostel. Based on their statements, the police took a couple of the staff for further inquiry, officials said.

The Halebeedu police have registered a case against the five accused under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act 2012, the SC & ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Amendment Act 2015 and sections 354(A), 509, 114, and 119 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

“A complaint has been filed against the five, including the principal, under the caste atrocity and Pocso Act. The police have registered a case and are further investigating the case,” a police officer said.