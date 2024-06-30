Flight to Bengaluru grounded in Surat after stair truck collides with plane's wing: Report

An Air India Express flight bound for Bengaluru via Delhi was grounded at Surat airport on Friday night after a passenger stair truck collided with the aircraft, damaging one of its wings, The Indian Express reported. The stair truck, moving towards the gate, struck the wing of the Air India Express flight, causing a sudden jolt for the 177 passengers on board. (PTI file photo)(HT_PRINT)

Sources at Surat airport spoke to reporters and said the incident occurred around 9 pm as the stair truck, moving towards the gate, struck the wing of the Air India Express flight, causing a sudden jolt for the 177 passengers on board.

Following the collision, 46 passengers who were scheduled to continue their journey to Bengaluru were accommodated in a local hotel for an overnight stay, according to airport authorities. No passengers were hurt in the incident, the report stated.

Repair efforts commenced on Saturday morning after Air India Express engineers arrived at the scene. Around 131 passengers disembarked from the flight in Surat, while those bound for Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) were advised to await further instructions.

“We have come across the information about the Delhi Surat Bangalore flight of Air India Express had suffered some problems. The latter carrying vehicle hit the wing on the backside. The repair work is in progress on Saturday. No casualties had been reported so far,” S C Bhalse, Surat airport's director said on the matter, as quoted by the publication.