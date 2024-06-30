WATCH: Boy sits on sunroof of car in peak Bengaluru traffic, internet displeased

Another incident of children popping out of car sunroofs in peak Bengaluru traffic has surfaced. A video shared on social media shows a boy sitting on top of a Tata Nexon car during peak traffic hours in the city.(X)

“We have all seen kids standing on the car sunroof but this one here will blow your mind - a kid sitting on the sunroof! One sudden brake or another vehicle rear ending is all it takes to bring the kid on the floor. Please don't let your kids do this,” a user wrote on social media site X, sharing a video of the incident.

The video depicts a boy sitting on top of a Tata Nexon car during peak traffic hours in the city.

Many social media users flooded the post with responses, with one writing, “India doesn't understand why sunroofs are there in the first place. Unless there are strong punishments including suspension of license, these will simply continue.”

“I saw a barely 5 year old kid in his father’s lap steering the car while Dad watched,” another shared.

“Welcome to India where a lot of civilized people throw the rules and regulations to the dustbin,” a comment read.

“Buy a two wheeler instead,” a response said.

This follows a similar event where Bengaluru police fined a car owner for allowing his children to pop out of the car’s sunroof while in traffic, urging commuters to refrain from such practices.

According to reports, police issued a ₹1000 fine to the vehicle owner near Marathahalli Road after two children were seen gazing through the sunroof of his Kia Seltos. The fine was issued following a social media post exposing the violation.

Meanwhile, Bengaluru Traffic Police Commissioner MN Anucheth emphasized that allowing anyone to protrude from a sunroof is a violation and constitutes unsafe driving practice.