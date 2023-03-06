Forest watcher killed by wild elephant in Bandipur reserve

A forest watcher working in the anti-poaching camp of the Bandipur tiger reserve was killed by a wild elephant on Friday evening, officials said. A forest watcher working in the anti-poaching camp of the Bandipur tiger reserve was killed by a wild elephant. (AP)

Officials identified the deceased as Bomma (58), who worked in the Ainur Marigudi forest range of the tiger reserve.

According to officials, Bomma, a tribal attached to the anti-poaching camp of the tiger reserve, was attacked by an elephant while patrolling on foot. Bomma and two other guards were walking in the forest when the incident occurred, they said, adding that while the other two escaped, Bomma succumbed to injuries on the spot.0

The autopsy was conducted on Saturday, and the body was handed over to family members at Dadadahalli tribal colony in Saragur taluk of Chamarajanagara district, officials said.

“Forest watcher Bomma was on regular patrolling duty when the tragedy occurred. Since he was unable to run, the elephant trampled him to death,’’ assistant conservator of forests K Paramesh said.

“We have instructed all the patrolling staff to be cautious. The department will provide ₹15 lakh compensation to the family of the victim and a job to one person in his family,” he added.

Meanwhile, a few acres of the forest were gutted in Gowrikallu Betta under the Gopala Swamy Betta forest range in Bandipur on Saturday. However, more than 30 forest officials managed to extinguish the fire by evening.

“The fire was first spotted in Gowrikallu betta in the tiger reserve. Immediately, we rushed the staff to douse the fire, and they brought the fire under control in the evening,” Bandipura Tiger reserve (BTR) field director Ramesh Kumar said.

“The fire was not natural, but 10 hectares of dried grass was burnt. No forest officer was affected. The miscreants lighted a fire to the forest as the grass dried. Within five days after the grass is burnt, new grass would come up, so they utilize it for cattle by grazing,” he added.

“We have taken all precautionary measures to prevent fire in forests every summer. However, miscreants are putting fire for selfish motives. We are searching for miscreants and will file a case against them,” he said.

Elaborating on the fire safety plan, he said that 435 temporary watchers were appointed in all 13 forest ranges of BTR.

“Fire lines were made up to 150-200 kilometres in length in each forest range, and fire extinguishers, blowers, and sprayers have been kept ready. Tractors with water tankers are equipped in all ranges. Yesterday, our staff noticed the fire immediately. Hence, it did not spread to other parts of the forest due to timely action. Though we conduct awareness programmes every year, miscreants are causing forest fires,” he added.