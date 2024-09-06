Former Bengaluru executive leaves job that pays 54 lakh a year to pursue writing

A Bengaluru-based man, Parantap Chowdhury, who worked as an Assistant Vice President at Square Yards, has taken a dramatic career shift, leaving behind a lucrative position with an annual salary of ₹54 lakh to dive into writing and digital business ventures on LinkedIn. After spending seven years in demanding roles at companies such as BYJU's and Square Yards, Chowdhury chose to abandon his corporate career six months ago to focus on his passions. Despite earning significantly less now, he is optimistic about his future, valuing the freedom and personal growth he has gained.

In a recent LinkedIn update, Chowdhury detailed his decision to leave his high-stress job and pursue a life centred around personal fulfilment and remote business development. "I left ₹54,00,000 behind to write every day on LinkedIn. Here's my story: I quit the race 6 months ago so that I could: Have a life; Spend time with people I love; Build a business: remote, digital and profitable. I needed to get out, figure it out," he shared in his post.

His job often required over 70 hours of work a week, left him with scant time for personal interests or family. Reflecting on his choice, Chowdhury noted, "I would have earned ₹9,81,000 in these 90 days if I had stayed at my job. I earned less than 10% of that. But I've lived more in these 3 months, than the 3 years before that. Money can buy most things, but not everything."

With a long-standing interest in writing, Chowdhury seized the opportunity to turn this passion into a full-time career after leaving his corporate role. “Writing always fascinated me. The question was: What do I write about? After fumbling for a month, I decided to: Niche down on a topic; Write with authenticity; Write from experience,” he wrote.

His daily routine now includes creating specialized content, engaging with followers, and dedicating time to LinkedIn, leading to notable growth in his online presence and engagement.