Karnataka: BSY to meet BJP top brass, decision on LoP pick likely

Former Karnataka chief minister and senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader BS Yediyurappa left for New Delhi on Sunday after being summoned by the party’s top leadership amid a delay in electing the Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the legislative assembly, leaders familiar with the developments said. BS Yediyurappa left for New Delhi after being summoned by the party’s top leadership amid a delay in electing Leader of Opposition (PTI)

Yediyurappa, a member of the BJP’s parliamentary board, expressed uncertainty about the reason for the summons. However, party leaders said he has been summoned to decide on the candidates for the posts of LoP as well as the party’s state president.

“BJP national president JP Nadda has summoned me to New Delhi. I don’t know what the subject is. I will go there, talk to him and if possible, return by tonight because a massive protest has been planned for day-after-tomorrow. So, I will try to return by tonight or tomorrow morning,” Yediyurappa told reporters in Bengaluru.

To a query about the lobbying in the party for the two top posts, Yediyurappa said only the national leaders would take a call on such matters. “Many people demand many things… Our national leaders will decide. Since he (Nadda) has called me, I will go there and talk to him,” he added.

The Congress emerged victorious in the Karnataka assembly elections held on May 13, securing the largest vote share and winning 135 seats, while the BJP government won 66 seats. The first session of the new Congress government is scheduled to commence on Monday, but the BJP has yet to elect its Leader of Opposition. Lok Sabha member Nalin Kateel currently holds the position of BJP state president.

Former chief minister Basavaraj Bommai is considered the front-runner to lead the BJP in the assembly. Other contenders include former ministers Basanagouda Patil Yatnal, CN Ashwath Narayan, S Sunil Kumar, R Ashoka, and Araga Jnanendra. Former Minister V Somanna has also expressed his desire to become the BJP state president, party leaders have stated.

The delay in electing the Leader of the Opposition has drawn criticism from both the BJP and the ruling Congress.

Internal disputes within the party have resulted in a blame game regarding the defeat in the assembly elections, with senior leaders publicly criticising their colleagues. On Friday, the party tasked Yediyurappa with holding talks with 11 leaders who made controversial remarks publicly.

The BJP disciplinary committee on Friday issued a show-cause notice to party leader MP Renukacharya for his comments against the pre-poll decisions.

Renukacharya on Saturday said he would not fear such things and will write a letter to the national leadership, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, regarding the defeat in the assembly polls and “those responsible for it”.

Earlier, on Thursday, he said that the party’s state president Nalin Kumar Kateel should have resigned from the post, taking moral responsibility for the election debacle.

“No one should issue statements that would embarrass the party. We talked to them. We asked them to be careful, failing which it was decided to take appropriate action,” Yediyurappa said on Friday.

Mocking the BJP for not being able to elect LoP, The Congress, in a tweet on Saturday, posted a picture of a chair with a caption which read, “Advertisement – Urgently needed. A suitable person for the vacant post of leader of opposition of Karnataka assembly is required.”

Regarding the BJP’s agitation on Tuesday, Yediyurappa said a massive protest will be organised against the ruling Congress for its “failure” to fulfil its election promises. “It has been decided to protest the failure of the state government. Thousands of people will participate. I will also take part in it,” he added.

Meanwhile, party leaders have said the BJP legislative meeting to elect their LoP, which was scheduled for Sunday, has been cancelled.

“Today, there is no meeting of the BJP legislative party. We expect that the leader of the opposition will be decided by tomorrow (Monday) afternoon,” a senior BJP leader told PTI.

With PTI inputs