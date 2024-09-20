Former Karnataka CMs BS Yediyurappa, HD Kumaraswamy, denotified land in Bengaluru: Congress

Karnataka Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda alleged that former Chief Ministers HD Kumaraswamy and BS Yediyurappa looted public property under the guise of forethought and conspiracy by denotifying 1 acre and 11 guntas of government land in the name of a deceased person and registered it in the name of Kumaraswamy's relative. H.D. Kumaraswamy and senior BJP leader B.S. Yediyurappa.(PTI)

"Kumaraswamy and Yediyurappa jointly denotified 1 acre and 11 guntas of government land in Survey Numbers 7/1B, 7/1C, and 7/1D in Gangenahalli, Bangalore, in the name of a deceased person and registered it in the name of Kumaraswamy's relative. With this, they systematically looted public property under the guise of forethought and conspiracy," said Krishna Byre Gowda.

Speaking at a press conference at the KPCC office on Thursday, he said, "The Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) had acquired 1 acre and 11 guntas of land in Survey Numbers 7/1B, 7/1C, and 7/1D in Gangenahalli village in 1976 for the construction of a layout. The land acquisition process, which began in 1976, was completed by 1978. So why did Kumaraswamy show unusual interest in a case that had nothing to do with him when he was the Chief Minister?"

"In 2007, a person named Rajashekarayya, a benami who had no connection to the heirs of the land or the case, filed an application with then CM Kumaraswamy to denotify the land acquired in 1978. There is no clear information on who Rajashekarayya is. However, Kumaraswamy immediately directed officials to take action on the application," he added.

(Also Read: Union minister HD Kumaraswamy visits Mandya following violence in Nagamangala)

"Despite officials clearly responding that the land acquisition process, initiated in 1976, was completed in 1978, Kumaraswamy continued to push for action, asking officials to re-examine and take legal action. Why did he persist?" questioned Gowda.

"Furthermore, around the same time, Kumaraswamy's aunt executed a General Power of Attorney (GPA) with 21 original landowners. After this, due to political instability, the BJP-JD(S) coalition government collapsed, and Kumaraswamy resigned. Yediyurappa then became the Chief Minister. Despite the fact that both leaders had been at odds with each other, Yediyurappa also directed officials to take action on the same application. Why?." the Karnataka Minister questioned.

Congress presents 'proof'

According to documented evidence presented by Gowda, despite clear opposition from senior officials, including then Chief Secretary Jyotiramalingam, Yediyurappa ignored their advice and ordered the de-notification of the land, which had already been acquired in 1978 under Section 16/2. The land was denotified in 2009-10, nearly three decades after it had been acquired.

The systematic and premeditated nature of this scam is evident, the Karnataka Minister said. The denotified land was in the name of a deceased person, and after that, it was transferred to Kumaraswamy's aunt and eventually to his relative. This land, which was worth hundreds of crores and meant for the poor, was looted in a joint operation by two former Chief Ministers.

"The signature of the then CM Yediyurappa on the government order is clear. What Kumaraswamy had ordered, Yediyurappa implemented by denotifying the land, and the land ultimately ended up with Kumaraswamy's relative. Isn't this a betrayal of the people of Karnataka? Isn't this a case of systematic fraud and public property being looted under forethought and conspiracy?" Gowda asked in outrage.

"Moreover, Lokayukta officials are investigating the matter. Yediyurappa approached the High Court to dismiss the investigation, but the court not only dismissed his appeal but also fined him ₹25,000. Hence, the Lokayukta should immediately complete the investigation and submit a report, and those responsible should be punished," he added.

Ministers Dinesh Gundu Rao and Santosh Lad were also present at the press conference.

(Also Read: Karnataka Cabinet recommends Governor to take action against HDK, 3 BJP leaders)