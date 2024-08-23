Karnataka Cabinet recommends Governor to take action against HDK, 3 BJP leaders

Bengaluru: The Karnataka Cabinet on Thursday recommended Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot to take action on pending prosecution sanctions against several prominent political leaders, including Union minister for heavy industry and steel HD Kumaraswamy. Union minister for heavy industry and steel HD Kumaraswamy (Arun Kumar Rao)

The decision comes days after the Governor approved the prosecution against chief minister Siddaramaiah over alleged irregularities in land allotment by the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA).

State law and parliamentary affairs minister HK Patil said that the Cabinet decided to exercise its constitutional right under Article 163 to advise the Governor to act on these cases. “To take decisions in the pending cases at the earliest and to smoothen the judicial process, under article 163 of the Constitution the cabinet can give aid and advice to the governor. Using it, the cabinet has given its approval to give the governor aid and advice,” he said.

Patil added that the advice is rooted in the need for timely judicial action and is not motivated by political revenge. “The Cabinet’s recommendation is based on the necessity for legal processes to proceed without delay,” Patil added.

This recommendation follows the Governor’s sanction on August 16 against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, granted under Section 17A of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, and Section 218 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023, based on petitions filed by Pradeep Kumar SP, TJ Abraham, and Snehamayi Krishna. Gehlot granted permission to prosecute chief minister Siddaramaiah last Friday. The allegations centre on claims that MUDA in 2021 allocated sites to the chief minister’s wife in exchange for land acquired from her in Mysuru

On Thursday, the Cabinet recommended action against Kumaraswamy and other leaders such as former ministers Shashikala Jolle, Gali Janardhan Reddy, and Murugesh Nirani.

Patil further clarified that the cases against Kumaraswamy and Janardhan Reddy are particularly urgent, as charge sheets have already been filed. “The advice will be sent to the governor. Out of the four cases that are pending regarding which we have given aid and advice, in two of these cases (Janardhan Reddy and Kumaraswamy) the charge sheet has been filed…” he added.

Patil stressed that the Cabinet’s advice is not connected to the recent prosecution sanction against CM Siddaramaiah, which has sparked controversy and is now being challenged in the High Court, with a hearing set for August 29.

The minister said that numerous petitions seeking the Governor’s sanction for prosecution are still pending, including those submitted by investigative agencies under the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988. Some of these cases have advanced to the stage where charge sheets have been filed.

One of the pending cases involves former BJP minister Shashikala Jolle, against whom the Lokayukta police submitted an application on December 9, 2021, seeking prior approval under Section 17A of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Another case involves former minister Murugesh Nirani, with an application submitted on February 26, 2024, also seeking prior approval under Section 17A. Additionally, an application against H. Kumaraswamy, submitted on November 21, 2023, seeks approval for sanction under Section 19 of the Prevention of Corruption Act and the provisions of the BNSS.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) had filed a charges heet in Kumaraswamy’s case, and the Governor sought clarification on July 29, 2024, which the SIT provided on August 16, 2024.

A fourth case involves Janardhan Reddy, against whom an application was submitted on May 13, 2024, seeking sanction under Section 19 of the Prevention of Corruption Act and the BNSS, with a charge sheet also filed in this case.

In response, HD Kumaraswamy lashed out at Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah, accusing him of diverting attention from controversies and clinging to power. “You are a master of all tricks, and such dirty tactics come to you naturally,” Kumaraswamy claimed, alleging that Siddaramaiah conspired to approve 550 acres for Sai Venkateshwara and questioned why he is “desperately holding onto that report.”

“Siddaramaiah, you claim to be a legal expert, were you not aware of the 2011 Supreme Court order given to the SIT in Sai Venkateshwara Minerals case?” he added.

He further accused Siddaramaiah and his family of grabbing government land and tampering with records, saying, “Isn’t it true that those records were smuggled out of MUDA by your henchmen in a helicopter?”

Kumaraswamy also mocked Siddaramaiah’s legal expertise, stating, “Fools never appreciate wisdom.”

He warned Siddaramaiah of potential exposés, declaring, “I have hundreds of tales that will determine your fate.” Finally, Kumaraswamy contrasted his own integrity with Siddaramaiah’s alleged power-driven politics, saying, “Whether in power or not, I remain the same.”