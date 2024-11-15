Forty rare animals stuffed in a trolley bag found in Bengaluru airport, two arrested: Report

In a major attempt to traffic exotic wildlife, customs officials at Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport rescued 40 rare and endangered animals being smuggled into India, according to a report in The Times of India. The seized animals included baby American alligators and a rare Albino bat, which are said to be exotic animals. The first bag contained 24 animals, including Aldabra giant tortoises, red-footed tortoises, beaded lizards, shingle-back skinks, juvenile rhinoceros iguanas, and the rare Albino bat. (Pic for representation)

According to the report, customs authorities intercepted two passengers arriving from Kuala Lumpur on Flight MH0192 late at night. The duo was apprehended around 11 pm as they attempted to cross the green channel with two trolley bags. After inspection, officers discovered a shocking assortment of wildlife stuffed in appalling conditions.

The first bag contained 24 animals, including Aldabra giant tortoises, red-footed tortoises, beaded lizards, shingle-back skinks, juvenile rhinoceros iguanas, and the rare Albino bat. The second bag contained 16 creatures, such as Lutino iguanas, agile gibbons, baby American alligators, and baby leopard tortoises. These species, listed under various appendices of the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species (CITES), were all found alive.

Deputy Commissioner of Customs, Animesh Garg told “This case represents a significant attempt to smuggle highly protected wildlife, some of which are rare species. Our officers acted promptly to ensure these animals were rescued and placed under proper care. We are investigating the accused further on why they smuggled these animals to the country.”

The animals have been seized under Section 110 of the Customs Act, 1962, and the two suspects were arrested under Section 104 of the same act. They also face charges under the Wildlife (Protection) Act of 1972. Both accused were presented in court and have been remanded to judicial custody for 15 days as further investigations are underway.