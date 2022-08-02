Four arrested for kidnapping and extorting women over nude videos
Four members of a gang have been arrested for allegedly blackmailing and extorting money from eight women in the city, Bengaluru police said on Monday. The gang allegedly targeted divorced women and widows, said the police.
The accused were identified as Ravi, a resident of Chikkagollarahatti, his wife Mangala, Srinivas and Shivakumar from Kunigal taluk of Tumakuru district. Srinivas and Shivakumar are brothers and worked in a gas agency, said police.
The case came to the fore when the eight victim approached the Mahalakshmi Layout police station, based on which the arrests were made, said police.In her complaint she said that the accused kidnapped her in a car and dragged her to an isolated place in Tavarekere and made her naked videos.
“The accused targeted widows, divorced and separated women. They used to approach the victims under the pretext of helping them out with financial assistance and jobs. Mangala would approach them and after collecting their details, gained their trust and offered them assistance. Once the victims was convinced, Mangala used to call them to isolated locations for meetings,” said a senior investigator.
During these meetings, the gang would kidnap them and take their naked photos by threatening them, said police. In some cases, when the victim resisted, the gang physically assaulted them, police said.
“Using these photos and videos, the gang demanded money or threatened to upload the same online or share with their relatives. We have seized around ₹1.20 lakh worth of gold, and ₹70,000 cash from the gang,” the police said.
Investigations are still underway, the officer added.
Irked over ‘civic apathy’, Anjanapura residents get creative with protest
In Anjanapura, just off Kanakpura Road on the outskirts of Bengaluru, a group of office bearers in one of the 80 Residential Welfare Association are mooting new ideas for the next creative protest--a tool used by residents to get the attention of the authorities to provide motorable roads in a city. This group has come up with at least three ideas to grab the attention of the civic body.
Pune sees increase in foreign students seeking admission this year
With the new academic year beginning and admissions to various courses still going on across universities, there has been a considerable increase in the number of foreign students coming to Pune for studies this year. A total of 1,083 international students have taken admission in various non-professional courses at the Savitribai Phule Pune University till the end of July this year.
Traffic police recover ₹9.23 lakh by way of e-challans in three days
The city traffic department has recovered as much as Rs923,480 after 1,335 persons were issued device-based challans between July 29 and 31 while as many as 1,509 violators have been charged Rs790,500 in towing charges during the same period. Readers may recall that the traffic branch has once again been asked to issue challans to those violating traffic rules using e-challan machines.
Three kanwariyas die in road mishap in Varanasi
Three kanwariyas were killed and two others were injured in a head-on collision of two bikes in front of Khajuri village of Mirzamurad on Varanasi-Prayagraj Highway on Monday afternoon, said police. The other bike carried one Deepak Tiwari and another person whose identity was yet to be ascertained. In the mishap, Vinay, Ankit and the unidentified youth died. Mirzamurad police reached the spot and rushed the injured to the hospital.
Fund deficit of ₹500 cr causing devastation in Pune cantonment area
Funds to the tune of more than Rs500 crore are yet to be released from the state coffers since 2017. The cantonment hospital infrastructure upgradation, too, has slowed down due to lack of funds and the private sector – NGOs and foundations – is being roped in for carrying out the necessary work. The road dividers too have broken and are leading to accidents, according to social activists.
