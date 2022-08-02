Four arrested for kidnapping and extorting women over nude videos

Four members of a gang have been arrested for allegedly blackmailing and extorting money from eight women in the city, Bengaluru police said on Monday. The gang allegedly targeted divorced women and widows, said the police.

The accused were identified as Ravi, a resident of Chikkagollarahatti, his wife Mangala, Srinivas and Shivakumar from Kunigal taluk of Tumakuru district. Srinivas and Shivakumar are brothers and worked in a gas agency, said police.

The case came to the fore when the eight victim approached the Mahalakshmi Layout police station, based on which the arrests were made, said police.In her complaint she said that the accused kidnapped her in a car and dragged her to an isolated place in Tavarekere and made her naked videos.

“The accused targeted widows, divorced and separated women. They used to approach the victims under the pretext of helping them out with financial assistance and jobs. Mangala would approach them and after collecting their details, gained their trust and offered them assistance. Once the victims was convinced, Mangala used to call them to isolated locations for meetings,” said a senior investigator.

During these meetings, the gang would kidnap them and take their naked photos by threatening them, said police. In some cases, when the victim resisted, the gang physically assaulted them, police said.

“Using these photos and videos, the gang demanded money or threatened to upload the same online or share with their relatives. We have seized around ₹1.20 lakh worth of gold, and ₹70,000 cash from the gang,” the police said.

Investigations are still underway, the officer added.