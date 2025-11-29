Four Bengaluru police officers charged with murder after 22-year-old man found dead in rehab centre: Report

Four officers from the Viveknagar police station in Bengaluru, including the station inspector, have been booked after a 22-year-old man they allegedly detained was later found dead under suspicious circumstances at a private rehabilitation facility near Madanayakanahalli. The deceased man's mother alleged police assault and negligence, prompting an investigation into the conduct of the Bengaluru officers involved.

The deceased, identified as Darshan from Sonnenahalli in Koramangala, was discovered dead on Wednesday, said a report by The New Indian Express. His mother, Adilakshmi, has lodged a detailed complaint accusing the police personnel and the Unity Social Service Trust Rehabilitation Centre of illegal custody, assault and negligence.

According to the complaint, Darshan, who struggled with alcohol dependency, was taken into custody on November 12 following a scuffle near his home, during which he allegedly brandished a machete. Three days later, Viveknagar police are said to have coordinated his admission to the rehab centre in Adakamaranahalli.

Speaking to reporters, Adilakshmi alleged that her son was assaulted while in police custody and was unable to walk by the time he was moved to the rehabilitation facility.

She further said the officers prevented her from meeting her son and demanded ₹2,500 for his admission despite her requests that she would take him to a de-addiction centre by herself.

Officials reportedly told her Darshan was recovering, but she received a call on Wednesday saying he had breathing problems and had died. “When we reached the centre, he wasn’t there; we were asked to go to the Nelamangala government hospital, where doctors told us he was brought dead,” she said, adding that there were injuries on his chest, back, arms and legs.

'Injuries before admission to rehab'

The rehab centre’s supervisor told the media that Darshan was admitted at the request of the Viveknagar police and that staff had documented visible injuries at the time.

He said the centre rushed him to a nearby private hospital when he developed breathing issues, and later to the government hospital. The centre will face the consequences if any lapses are found on their part, he said.

Bengaluru Rural SP CK Baba confirmed that Madanayakanahalli police registered a case on Thursday against the Viveknagar inspector, three other policemen, and officials of the rehabilitation centre. The investigation has now been handed over to the CID. An FIR for murder has been filed under provisions of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

