Four cases lodged against lawyers for ‘assaulting’ police; CID probe ordered by Karnataka

In response to a protest against police on November 30, the Chikkamagaluru police have registered four cases against these advocates, accusing them of assaulting police officers, police officers familiar with the matter said on Sunday. The six police personnel, including the sub-inspector of the town police station, were suspended on November 30 for allegedly assaulting an advocate for not wearing a helmet while rising a two-wheeler (Representative photo)

The legal action comes after the police personnel staged a protest, along with their families, in six police station limits in the Chikkamagaluru on Saturday night. The police officers demanded protection following an alleged attack on them by advocates, during their protest, and also sought the withdrawal of the suspension of six police personnel.

The six police personnel, including the sub-inspector of the town police station, were suspended on November 30 for allegedly assaulting an advocate, named Preetham, for not wearing a helmet while rising a two-wheeler.

“We have registered four FIRs against advocates for creating a ruckus and assaulting police personnel during their protest at the police station on Thursday [November 30],” said a senior police officer.

He further detailed that, on November 30, advocate Preetham initiated the altercation by slapping the sub-inspector after being handed over a challan. President of Advocates Association HM Sudhakar and others have been booked under sections 503 (criminal intimidation), 406 (criminal breach of trust), 353 (assault or obstruction to the duty of government servant), and 149 (unlawful assembly to commit an offence on common interest) of the Indian Penal Code and an investigation into the matter is underway.

On Saturday night, the police reiterated their stance, vowing not to return to duty until legal action was taken against the lawyer responsible for assaulting them. The lawyers, who had gathered at the police station, allegedly broke into the armory, assaulted the police, and disrupted their duties. The police claimed that the lawyers not only assaulted them but also displayed rude behaviour and broke their mobile phones.

Protesting in front of the Superintendent of Police, the police insisted on filing a case against the lawyers involved in the station incident, including the one who first assaulted the station officer. In a display of defiance, the police broke a table and tore a copy of the FIR, questioning the lack of action against the lawyer. Anticipating the arrest of suspended police constable Guruprasad, personnel from the city station gathered at the DySP office, blocking the road at Hanumanthappa Circle in protest.

Around 800 policemen from the district have united through a WhatsApp group, intensifying the case with each passing day. Western Zone IGP Dr Chandragupta and Chikkamagaluru Superintendent of Police Dr. Vikram Amathe attempted to pacify the situation at the scene, but the police remained unyielding. Family members joined the protest, condemning the suspension of police personnel in connection with the advocate’s attack.

Inspector-general of police (IGP) Chandra Gupta and superintendent of police (SP) Vikram visited various police stations in the city on Sunday and spent around 30-45 minutes at each station to hear the grievances of police personnel during their protest yesterday. IGP Gupta is currently monitoring the situation closely.