An Ola electric scooter customer in Bengaluru expressed her frustration with the company in a unique way. She attached a placard to her scooter and asked people not to buy it, as she had been facing trouble with the two-wheeler. Frustrated Bengaluru customer puts placard on her Ola e-scooter, asks others not to buy it

In an X post, a user named Nisha Gowri shared a picture of the scooter and wrote, “If you buy Ola, your life is going to be hard. I will be spreading awareness against Ola Electric”

On the placard that is attached to the scooter, she wrote, “Dear Kannadigas, Ola is a useless two-wheeler. If you buy one, it only makes your life hard. Please do not buy an Ola Electric scooter.” She also called herself a frustrated Ola user who said that she made a mistake by buying a scooter.

Though there are many complaints about the service of the Ola Electric scooter online, Gowri did not specify the reason why she became frustrated with it. The picture went viral, and many people reacted to the post.

A user asked, “What is the exact problem with your Ola Scooty? Please be specific; it will be useful for other users, too.”

In this week, an Ola customer in Karnataka’s Gulbarga set a service station of Ola Electric on fire for lack of proper response from the staff. 26-year-old Mohammad Nadeem reportedly purchased the electric scooter last month and faced constant issues with the two-wheeler. He was unhappy as Ola Electric staff failed to address his problem despite repeated complaints and showroom visits.

On Tuesday, he bought petrol and set the Ola Electric showroom in Kalaburagi on fire. six scooters were badly damaged and a total loss from the fire is estimated to be around ₹8.5 lakh. Ola condemned the incident and said that legal action would be taken against the customer.