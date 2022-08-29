Ganesh Chaturthi: Blanket ban on meat, slaughter in Bengaluru on August 31

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has imposed a meat and slaughter ban in Bengaluru on August 31 on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. The BBMP has already issued a circular regarding the ban.

The circular reads, “August 31st is being celebrated as Ganesh Chaturthi across the Karnataka state. On that day, animal slaughtering and sale of meat is strictly banned in the areas that fall under the limits of BBMP in Bengaluru.”

Earlier this month, the BBMP also banned the sale of meat on Sri Krishna Janmashtami across the city and ordered sellers to not indulge in any sale of meat that day.

The BBMP has also reportedly ordered all officials to ensure that there is no delay in giving permissions for the installations of Ganesh idols ahead of the festival. The civic body ordered its officials to go through all applications thoroughly before granting the permissions for pandals across the city. BBMP commissioner Tushar Girinath has even instructed his team to write a letter to the fire department and the State Disaster Response Fund to arrange for firefighting mechanisms during the procession. CCTV cameras, cranes, barricades and other logistics are being arranged for smooth festival celebrations.