Ganesh Chaturthi: Blanket ban on meat, slaughter in Bengaluru on August 31
BBMP has also banned the sale of meat on Sri Krishna Janmashtami across the city in last month.
The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has imposed a meat and slaughter ban in Bengaluru on August 31 on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. The BBMP has already issued a circular regarding the ban.
The circular reads, “August 31st is being celebrated as Ganesh Chaturthi across the Karnataka state. On that day, animal slaughtering and sale of meat is strictly banned in the areas that fall under the limits of BBMP in Bengaluru.”
Earlier this month, the BBMP also banned the sale of meat on Sri Krishna Janmashtami across the city and ordered sellers to not indulge in any sale of meat that day.
The BBMP has also reportedly ordered all officials to ensure that there is no delay in giving permissions for the installations of Ganesh idols ahead of the festival. The civic body ordered its officials to go through all applications thoroughly before granting the permissions for pandals across the city. BBMP commissioner Tushar Girinath has even instructed his team to write a letter to the fire department and the State Disaster Response Fund to arrange for firefighting mechanisms during the procession. CCTV cameras, cranes, barricades and other logistics are being arranged for smooth festival celebrations.
Agri society fraud: Vigilance bureau registers case in ₹7-cr scam, names 7 accused
Punjab vigilance bureau has unearthed Rs 7 crore scam in the Karnana multipurpose agricultural service society limited of SBS Nagar. A case was registered against seven officers and employees at VB police station at Jalandhar and five accused have been arrested. It also sells fertilizers and pesticides to the farmers. The accused named by the vigilance bureau include Secretary Inderjit Dhir, present cashier Harpreet Singh, Randhir, vice president Sukhwinder Singh, committee members Ravinder Singh, Mahinder Lal and Kamaljit Singh.
Mohali: Lawrence Bishnoi taken into police remand in fresh case, right after being sent to jail
High drama was witnessed after a Mohali court sent gangster Lawrence Bishnoi to judicial custody in a passport forgery case, only for him to be remanded to 10 days in Kharar police custody in a fresh case registered against him under the Arms Act and Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. Gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria has also been arrested in the fake passport case and is on police remand till September 3.
Gujarat, Maharashtra seaports new routes for drug smuggling: Punjab Police
The Punjab Police on Monday said the seaports of Gujarat and Maharashtra have emerged as the new routes for smuggling drugs into the country. Inspector general of police (headquarters) Sukhchain Singh Gill said that in the last two months, 185.5kg heroin smuggled via seaports of Gujarat and Maharashtra has been recovered. Police on Sunday said they had recovered 38kg heroin from a truck coming from Bhuj in Gujarat.
Sikh girl’s abduction, forceful marriage: DSGMC delegation meets Pak High commissioner in Delhi
A delegation of the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee on Tuesday met the High Commissioner of Pakistan (political attache) Aizaz Khan in connection with the recent kidnapping, rape and forceful marriage of a Sikh girl in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province of Pakistan. The meeting took place at the High Commission of Pakistan, in Chanakyapuri, New Delhi. The incident shocked the Sikh community worldwide.
Online registration for engineering admissions begin in Chandigarh
The joint admission committee (JAC) started online registrations for admission to engineering courses in various institutes of Chandigarh from Monday. Like other states, Chandigarh also accepts JEE -Main scores for admission to engineering course at five institutes— Dr SSB University Institute of Chemical Engineering (Dr SSBUICET), University Institute of Engineering and Technology, Panjab University Campus; UIET at PU's Hoshiarpur regional centre, Chandigarh College of Engineering and Technology and Chandigarh College of Architecture.
