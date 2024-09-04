German-based transport company FlixBus India has announced its operations in South India. Services will be available from Bengaluru. These buses will operate between Bengaluru and the major towns of Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Andhra Pradesh. German-based FlixBus enters Bengaluru, launches services in south India with ₹ 99 as offer price. Full details

Also Read - Bengaluru MPs take peak hour metro ride to understand commuter problems, submit suggestions to BMRCL for improvement

In an announcement, FlixBus said that they will initially operate bus services between Bengaluru—Coimbatore, Madurai, Tirupati, Vijayawada, and Belagavi starting from September 10. The company is also aiming to launch bus services in 33 south Indian cities with more than 200 connections. As a launch offer, the price is set at ₹99 for people travelling from and to Bengaluru.

FlixBus also announced that they will be launching bus operations across 101 new cities with 215 stops in all over the country. Karnataka minister MB Patil also participated in the launch event and welcomed the German company to Bengaluru. In an X post, he wrote, “Happy to launch @FlixBus in Bengaluru, marking the start of their service in South India! With operations in 40+ countries, they are set to enhance public transport options and connectivity. Proud to flag off these buses, driving sustainable and efficient travel across the region. Welcome to Karnataka – One state, many worlds.”

Also Read - Karnataka's Nandini dairy to sponsor ISL football league, set to enter into Delhi market: Report

These buses offer great comfort and safety to the passengers with modern features. Each bus is reportedly equipped with state-of-the-art facilities like ABS (anti-lock braking system), ESC (electronic stability control), and 2-point seat belts for all seats to enhance passenger safety. The company also said that they are aiming to revolutionise public transport systems across the globe.