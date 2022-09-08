Govt to form an authority to address traffic in and around Bengaluru: CM Bommai
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday said his government would bring a legislation to form an authority to implement a master plan for Bengaluru to address traffic woes in and around the city. The Chief Minister's statement comes amid the havoc in parts of Bengaluru following two days of heavy rains.
"For all the traffic related issues in and around Bengaluru, an authority will be created. Already, we have taken a decision at the government level. I have already given my approval to it. In the next session, a legislation to this effect would be passed," Bommai said. He was speaking to reporters after a meeting with Union Minister of Road, Transport and Highway Nitin Gadkari, who was in the city to attend a two-day 'Manthan' programme under the 'Bharatmala' series here. Bommai said the National Highways Authority of India, State Public Works Department, 'Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike' (city civic agency), Bangalore Development Authority and the Bengaluru Metropolitan Region Development Authority have been undertaking many works.
If the government goes as per the holistic master plan approach, many of the problems of Bengaluru will be resolved, he said. The CM added that the authority, which would address traffic-related issues of Bengaluru and its surrounding areas, would also include the Railways and Metro Rail. Bommai said he had requested Gadkari for a meeting to discuss issues around Bengaluru road and traffic, when he was in the city, and accordingly it was held today. During the meeting it was discussed how to utilise a single pillar for roads, metro rail and Indian railways line since such technology can help minimise land acquisition.
It was also decided that under the 'Pradhan Mantri Gati Shakti' scheme, elevated transportation can be utilised in the IT Corridor of the city. The Chief Minister said Gadkari agreed to "fill up the connectivity gap" between the national highways passing through the State, complete the Satellite Town Ring Road (STRR) and build the small and 'concentric' ring roads in the city. "We have taken some important decisions to address the traffic problems in the city. He (Gadkari) also directed the NHAI officials to resolve the problems related to Pune-Bengaluru Highway," Bommai said.
The issues related to the Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway and its drainage system were also discussed, he explained. The Chief Minister said there would be another round of meeting on Friday to discuss issues related to Bengaluru and Karnataka. Regarding the bypass road between Hubballi and Dharwad in north Karnataka, Bommai said the work would start in the next two months.
Frequency and intensity of lighting over Indian subcontinent increasing with global warming: IITM study
Amid global warming , the frequency and intensity of lightning over Indian subcontinents is likely to see an increase, states a study conducted by scientists at Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology. Scientist at IITM and author of the study, Dr Adarsh Dube, said that there is sufficient data to reflect that frequency and intensity of lightning have increased. However, this study also highlights how the interaction of carbon dioxide and aerosols affects the lightning.
Delhi’s new-look Central Vista Avenue will have space to park over 1,100 cars
The Central Public Works Department, which is the nodal agency for the redevelopment of the Central Vista project, has created parking spaces for 1,117 cars and 40 buses. Initially, parking for around 700 vehicles will be allowed. “In two parking lots, work related to the common central secretariat is going on. These will open after a few months,” said a CPWD official, aware of the development.
Gayaji Dam: Bihar CM inaugurates India’s longest rubber dam on Falgu river
Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday inaugurated India's longest rubber dam 'Gayaji Dam' on the Falgu river and steel foot over bridge for the convenience of visitors who visit during Pitripaksha Mela to pay homage to their ancestors. This function comes a day after Kumar arrived from the national Capital where he had gone to meet leaders of opposition parties.
Will request CBI to probe ‘sting video’ against Kejriwal, Sisodia: BJP
NEW DELHI: Following up on the two “sting videos” targeting the Aam Aadmi Party leadership this week, the Bharatiya Janata Party on Thursday said it will ask the Central Bureau of Investigation to take cognisance of the video clips and probe chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia. BJP leader Sudhanshu Trivedi also reminded Kejriwal of his appeal to people to record video clips of corruption when he first came to power.
Central Vista: Vendors uncertain about future but hopeful of restarting business
Bhagwan Das (41) has been eagerly waiting for the Central Vista Avenue to reopen. It has been almost 20months since Das was removed from the Mansingh Road where he has been selling snacks and cold drinks for the past two decades. Like Das, there are many vendors who are uncertain about their future, especially those who used to sell ice-cream during the evening hours at newly christened Kartavya Path.
