Govt to form an authority to address traffic in and around Bengaluru: CM Bommai

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday said his government would bring a legislation to form an authority to implement a master plan for Bengaluru to address traffic woes in and around the city. The Chief Minister's statement comes amid the havoc in parts of Bengaluru following two days of heavy rains.

"For all the traffic related issues in and around Bengaluru, an authority will be created. Already, we have taken a decision at the government level. I have already given my approval to it. In the next session, a legislation to this effect would be passed," Bommai said. He was speaking to reporters after a meeting with Union Minister of Road, Transport and Highway Nitin Gadkari, who was in the city to attend a two-day 'Manthan' programme under the 'Bharatmala' series here. Bommai said the National Highways Authority of India, State Public Works Department, 'Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike' (city civic agency), Bangalore Development Authority and the Bengaluru Metropolitan Region Development Authority have been undertaking many works.

If the government goes as per the holistic master plan approach, many of the problems of Bengaluru will be resolved, he said. The CM added that the authority, which would address traffic-related issues of Bengaluru and its surrounding areas, would also include the Railways and Metro Rail. Bommai said he had requested Gadkari for a meeting to discuss issues around Bengaluru road and traffic, when he was in the city, and accordingly it was held today. During the meeting it was discussed how to utilise a single pillar for roads, metro rail and Indian railways line since such technology can help minimise land acquisition.

It was also decided that under the 'Pradhan Mantri Gati Shakti' scheme, elevated transportation can be utilised in the IT Corridor of the city. The Chief Minister said Gadkari agreed to "fill up the connectivity gap" between the national highways passing through the State, complete the Satellite Town Ring Road (STRR) and build the small and 'concentric' ring roads in the city. "We have taken some important decisions to address the traffic problems in the city. He (Gadkari) also directed the NHAI officials to resolve the problems related to Pune-Bengaluru Highway," Bommai said.

The issues related to the Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway and its drainage system were also discussed, he explained. The Chief Minister said there would be another round of meeting on Friday to discuss issues related to Bengaluru and Karnataka. Regarding the bypass road between Hubballi and Dharwad in north Karnataka, Bommai said the work would start in the next two months.

