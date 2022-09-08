Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / Govt to form an authority to address traffic in and around Bengaluru: CM Bommai

Govt to form an authority to address traffic in and around Bengaluru: CM Bommai

bengaluru news
Published on Sep 08, 2022 06:30 PM IST

Karnataka govt to form single authority to address traffic woes in and around Bengaluru: CM

The Chief Minister's statement comes amid the havoc in parts of Bengaluru following two days of heavy rains.
The Chief Minister's statement comes amid the havoc in parts of Bengaluru following two days of heavy rains.
PTI | | Posted by Pathi Venkata Thadhagath

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday said his government would bring a legislation to form an authority to implement a master plan for Bengaluru to address traffic woes in and around the city. The Chief Minister's statement comes amid the havoc in parts of Bengaluru following two days of heavy rains.

"For all the traffic related issues in and around Bengaluru, an authority will be created. Already, we have taken a decision at the government level. I have already given my approval to it. In the next session, a legislation to this effect would be passed," Bommai said. He was speaking to reporters after a meeting with Union Minister of Road, Transport and Highway Nitin Gadkari, who was in the city to attend a two-day 'Manthan' programme under the 'Bharatmala' series here. Bommai said the National Highways Authority of India, State Public Works Department, 'Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike' (city civic agency), Bangalore Development Authority and the Bengaluru Metropolitan Region Development Authority have been undertaking many works.

If the government goes as per the holistic master plan approach, many of the problems of Bengaluru will be resolved, he said. The CM added that the authority, which would address traffic-related issues of Bengaluru and its surrounding areas, would also include the Railways and Metro Rail. Bommai said he had requested Gadkari for a meeting to discuss issues around Bengaluru road and traffic, when he was in the city, and accordingly it was held today. During the meeting it was discussed how to utilise a single pillar for roads, metro rail and Indian railways line since such technology can help minimise land acquisition.

It was also decided that under the 'Pradhan Mantri Gati Shakti' scheme, elevated transportation can be utilised in the IT Corridor of the city. The Chief Minister said Gadkari agreed to "fill up the connectivity gap" between the national highways passing through the State, complete the Satellite Town Ring Road (STRR) and build the small and 'concentric' ring roads in the city. "We have taken some important decisions to address the traffic problems in the city. He (Gadkari) also directed the NHAI officials to resolve the problems related to Pune-Bengaluru Highway," Bommai said.

The issues related to the Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway and its drainage system were also discussed, he explained. The Chief Minister said there would be another round of meeting on Friday to discuss issues related to Bengaluru and Karnataka. Regarding the bypass road between Hubballi and Dharwad in north Karnataka, Bommai said the work would start in the next two months.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bengaluru karnataka
bengaluru karnataka
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • Amid global warming , the frequency and intensity of lightning over Indian subcontinents is likely to see an increase, states a study conducted by scientists at Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM). (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)

    Frequency and intensity of lighting over Indian subcontinent increasing with global warming: IITM study

    Amid global warming , the frequency and intensity of lightning over Indian subcontinents is likely to see an increase, states a study conducted by scientists at Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology. Scientist at IITM and author of the study, Dr Adarsh Dube, said that there is sufficient data to reflect that frequency and intensity of lightning have increased. However, this study also highlights how the interaction of carbon dioxide and aerosols affects the lightning.

  • A view of the Central Vista Avenue near the India Gate lawns in New Delhi on Wednesday (HT Photo/Sanjeev Verma)

    Delhi’s new-look Central Vista Avenue will have space to park over 1,100 cars

    The Central Public Works Department, which is the nodal agency for the redevelopment of the Central Vista project, has created parking spaces for 1,117 cars and 40 buses. Initially, parking for around 700 vehicles will be allowed. “In two parking lots, work related to the common central secretariat is going on. These will open after a few months,” said a CPWD official, aware of the development.

  • The dam has been built at an estimated cost of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>324crore. (Twitter (Sanjay Kumar Jha))

    Gayaji Dam: Bihar CM inaugurates India’s longest rubber dam on Falgu river

    Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday inaugurated India's longest rubber dam 'Gayaji Dam' on the Falgu river and steel foot over bridge for the convenience of visitors who visit during Pitripaksha Mela to pay homage to their ancestors. This function comes a day after Kumar arrived from the national Capital where he had gone to meet leaders of opposition parties.

  • BJP leader Sudhanshu Trivedi attacked the Aam Aadmi Party government in Delhi over the excise policy being probed by CBI (Twitter/BJP4India)

    Will request CBI to probe ‘sting video’ against Kejriwal, Sisodia: BJP

    NEW DELHI: Following up on the two “sting videos” targeting the Aam Aadmi Party leadership this week, the Bharatiya Janata Party on Thursday said it will ask the Central Bureau of Investigation to take cognisance of the video clips and probe chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia. BJP leader Sudhanshu Trivedi also reminded Kejriwal of his appeal to people to record video clips of corruption when he first came to power.

  • There were more than 200 vendors operating in the area prior to redevelopment work. (ANI image)

    Central Vista: Vendors uncertain about future but hopeful of restarting business

    Bhagwan Das (41) has been eagerly waiting for the Central Vista Avenue to reopen. It has been almost 20months since Das was removed from the Mansingh Road where he has been selling snacks and cold drinks for the past two decades. Like Das, there are many vendors who are uncertain about their future, especially those who used to sell ice-cream during the evening hours at newly christened Kartavya Path.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, September 08, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out