Happy Women's Day 2022: 5 Bengaluru women who made us proud

Bengaluru, India’s Silicon Valley isn’t just a place for tech bros to make merry. Women from the Garden City have long shown their mettle in start-ups and innovation.

This women’s day let us not forget to celebrate the charming and ambitious women of our city, who not only has mastered their talent and intellect but has also shown strength and perseverance.

From the kitchen to the stage/forefront, our women have come so far, making us proud and empowered. Here are some amazing women from Bengaluru:

YAMUNA SASTRY

Not all entrepreneurs work for monetary profit and loss. Take Yamuna Sastry, the founder and CEO of Cab Dost, a tech-based start-up. Her company works with taxi drivers and helps them file income tax returns. Sastry finds it rewarding to help the underprivileged and help them gain financial inclusion and loves helping them become financially literate.

She was awarded the Woman Transforming India Award in 2018 by Niti Aayog. She is a great speaker, multi-tasker, previously associated with Ink Talks, KPMG and has also worked as an assistant professor at Reva University.

RASHMI DAGA

Rashmi Daga always dreamt of owning a listed company and made that dream come true as she became the founder and CEO of Freshmenu, a Bengaluru-based online food delivery service. It is a cloud kitchen venture that delivers fresh, on-demand dishes through multiple satellite kitchens within a 5km radius.

Already one of Bengaluru’s most well-known entrepreneurs, she is an IIM-A alumna who has always been passionate about working in start-ups. Before Freshmenu, she has worked with various domains and companies including TUtorvista, Ola and has even bootstrapped Afday.

She said in an interview to Forbes India: “If you see my story, I have switched industries—IT, medical, education, jewellery, and cab services—with every role. I don't repeat the industry,"

NIMMI CHERIAN

The pandemic made us realise the value of healthcare workers. One app which really helped them was Daily Rounds, an app for doctors founded by Nimmi Cherian with two others.

One of India’s largest networks of doctors, it helps medicos and students share and learn from clinical cases and pharma analytics. It has a rating of 4.7. Before starting Daily Rounds, she worked as a research officer at IIT Madras’ Telecom Centre of Excellency on the Akash tablet project.

SHRUTHI AKA DOLLY

Dolly, a Bengaluru-based digital content creator is an influencer with 121k followers on Instagram and 11.4k subscribers on Youtube.

An avid vlogger, she posts a variety of content including fashion, food, travel, clothing and more. She is also a travel enthusiast who has been to more than 16 counties. She holds a master’s degree in HR from Mount Carmel Institute of Management.

SHUBHRA CHADDA

A full-time mother, Shubhra Chadda founded Chumbak design with her husband Vivek. Her start-up, which brings together clothing accessories and home décor, has over 20 large outlets in 11 cities.

For denizens of Bengaluru, Chumbak is the ultimate destination for one-of-a-kind quirky vibrant products.

Shubhra considers herself very lucky to have a supportive family and never thinks twice to make time for them from her hectic schedule.