Har Ghar Tiranga : Karnataka CM Bommai hoists flag at his residence in Bengaluru
- Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai hoisted the national flag at his residence on Saturday, as a part of Har Ghar Tiranga campaign
Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai hoisted the national flag at his residence on Saturday, as a part of Har Ghar Tiranga campaign. As the country is going to mark 75th Independence Day, the celebrations of ‘Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav’ have begun in the state.
Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai took to social media and wrote, “Partaking in Hon’ble PM @narendramodi Ji’s #HarGharTiranga campaign, hoisting the national flag at my residence in the presence of family members. Let us all join hands & make Har Ghar Tiranga a huge success by hoisting tiranga in our respective homes.”
Along with the CM, health minister K Sudhakar and other party leaders were also present at the event. The CM urged the people of the state to hoist tricolour flags at their houses on Independence Day.
Bommai reviewed the preparations across the state and said that Karnataka aims to hoist 1 crore flags. "Carry out the campaign with passion and respect for the country. the event should be celebrated in a meaningful way. It is intended to hoist the flags on more than 1 crore homes in the State," he said earlier.
The Karnataka government has ordered all schools, colleges and institutions to hoist the national flag to celebrate the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. Both teaching and non-teaching staff were directed to hoist the national flag in their residences on 75th Independence Day. Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier said that this movement will deepen Indians’ connection with the national flag.
Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav: Yogi Adityanath flags off ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday flagged off the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign – an initiative to encourage people to hoist the Tricolour at home – amid chants of 'Vande Mataram' and 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' near his residence in Lucknow. He also flagged off the Prabhat Pheri of school children. Under the campaign, 45 million national flags will be hoisted in Uttar Pradesh from August 13-15.
Ahead of Independence Day, a record by over 5K students in Chandigarh| Video
With India set to mark its 75th Independence Day, people across the country are soaked in the spirit of patriotism. In Chandigarh, some students demonstrated their love for the nation by attempting a unique record. The union territory is reported to have registered its name in the Guinness World Records for the largest human chain forming India's national flag. Earlier in the day, union home minister Amit Shah hoisted the national flag at his residence.
Bits’n’bytes: Know about startup, business news in Pune
Bosch Global Software Technologies signs MoU with Sri Balaji University Bosch Global Software Technologies and Sri Balaji University, Pune (SBUP) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to make students industry-ready through training, mentoring and internships in the domain of SAP. The MoU, for a tenure of five years, was signed by Amit Srivastava, engineering centre head, BGSW, Pune and SB Agase, registrar, SBUP.
Startup Mantra: Creating a dependable supply chain for bioenergy
With the onset of winter, farmers from Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh start burning their crop residue or stubble (parali) causing huge air pollution across the northern belt of India. Industries are in search of reliable and consistent biofuel suppliers. However, bringing these two stakeholders together is not easy because the biomass supply chain is unorganised and fragmented.
Punjab govt issues notification providing ex-MLAs pension for only one term
The Punjab government has issued a notification giving pension to former MLAs only for one term following an assent by the governor to a Bill in this regard. The assembly had passed the Punjab State Legislature Members (Pension and Medical Facilities Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2022, on June 30, paving the way for a single pension of ₹75,150 a month to each MLA irrespective of the terms for which he or she gets elected.
