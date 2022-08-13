Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / Har Ghar Tiranga : Karnataka CM Bommai hoists flag at his residence in Bengaluru

Har Ghar Tiranga : Karnataka CM Bommai hoists flag at his residence in Bengaluru

bengaluru news
Published on Aug 13, 2022 01:49 PM IST
  • Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai hoisted the national flag at his residence on Saturday, as a part of Har Ghar Tiranga campaign
Along with the CM, health minister K Sudhakar and other party leaders were also present at the event.
Along with the CM, health minister K Sudhakar and other party leaders were also present at the event.
Written by Pathi Venkata Thadhagath | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh

Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai hoisted the national flag at his residence on Saturday, as a part of Har Ghar Tiranga campaign. As the country is going to mark 75th Independence Day, the celebrations of ‘Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav’ have begun in the state.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai took to social media and wrote, “Partaking in Hon’ble PM @narendramodi Ji’s #HarGharTiranga campaign, hoisting the national flag at my residence in the presence of family members. Let us all join hands & make Har Ghar Tiranga a huge success by hoisting tiranga in our respective homes.”

Along with the CM, health minister K Sudhakar and other party leaders were also present at the event. The CM urged the people of the state to hoist tricolour flags at their houses on Independence Day.

Bommai reviewed the preparations across the state and said that Karnataka aims to hoist 1 crore flags. "Carry out the campaign with passion and respect for the country. the event should be celebrated in a meaningful way. It is intended to hoist the flags on more than 1 crore homes in the State," he said earlier.

The Karnataka government has ordered all schools, colleges and institutions to hoist the national flag to celebrate the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. Both teaching and non-teaching staff were directed to hoist the national flag in their residences on 75th Independence Day. Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier said that this movement will deepen Indians’ connection with the national flag.

bengaluru karnataka
bengaluru karnataka
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, August 13, 2022
