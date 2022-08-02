HC issues notices to Centre, K'taka govt over ‘detention’ of Sri Lankan citizens
- The Karnataka High Court has issued notices to the union and state government over the alleged detention of Sri Lankan citizens in the central prison at Parappana Agrahara in Bengaluru.
The Karnataka High Court has issued notices to the union and state government over the alleged detention of Sri Lankan citizens in the central prison at Parappana Agrahara in Bengaluru.
A Public interest litigation (PIL) on behalf of 25 persons was filed by the Karnataka State Legal Services Authority (KSLSA), which was heard by the division bench headed by the Acting Chief Justice Alok Aradhe on Monday.
The bench directed issuance of notices to the Union home Ministry, National Investigation Agency, Karnataka Home Ministry, Mangaluru South Police and Bengaluru Urban Deputy Commissioner.
During a visit to the Central Prison, the member secretary of the KSLSA found that 38 Sri Lankan nationals including the 25 named in the PIL were allegedly illegally detained there, according to the PIL.
The PIL claims that this detention is 'illegal' and a violation of human rights, and sought that these people be transferred to detention centres.
The Mangaluru police had, based on information that these 25 Sri Lankan nationals were illegally staying in the Seaport Guest House without proper documents and passports, filed cases against them under various sections of the IPC, it was alleged.
-
Gujarat: Kejriwal promises jobs to every unemployed youth if AAP comes to power
Aam Aadmi Party convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Monday assured that his party will provide employment to every youth in Gujarat. “Aam Aadmi Party will provide employment to every unemployed youth of Gujarat. The party will offer Rs 3,000 per month as unemployment allowance if voted to power. AAP's Gujarat government will provide 10 lakh government jobs to the youth of Gujarat,” said Kejriwal while addressing a gathering in Veraval town of Gir Somnath district.
-
Five bike thieves arrested in two separate cases; over 50 bikes seized
Two more cases of bike theft have come to light in Karnataka on Monday, with police arresting as many as five persons in two separate cases and seizing around 50 bikes from them. In the second case, four suspects were arrested in Belagavi, from whom police recovered 41 motorbikes. Police have arrested as many as seven in separate cases so far in connection with recurrent cases of bike theft.
-
Gujarat: LSD outbreak in over 20 districts as cattle death toll crosses 1,500
The cattle death toll due to lumpy skin disease (LSD) has reached 1,565 in Gujarat, the state government said on Monday. According to leader of Gujarat Congress' farmers' wing, Pala Ambalia, “The death toll in Mundra and Mandvi taluka that are the worst hit, could be about 20,000 to 25,000. The situation is very grave. One can see heaps of dead bodies of cows and buffaloes piling up every day.”
-
SC to stay out of Karnataka HC order on relocation of elephants
The Supreme Court on Monday refused to interfere with the Karnataka High Court order which had found nothing wrong with the relocation of some elephants from Karnataka to trust in Gujarat. It had also directed that the trust shall, before receiving any further elephants, ensure that the same infrastructure, as the present, is available and sufficient for the new adoptee elephants.
-
Partly overcast weather, light rain, drizzle expected in Delhi today
Delhi is expected to have partly overcast weather with light rain or drizzle even as the air quality was in the satisfactory category on Tuesday morning. On Monday, the average 24-hour AQI was 71 in the satisfactory category. An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics