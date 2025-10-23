‘Home doesn’t feel like home anymore…’: Bengaluru resident's viral post sparks emotional discussion on adulthood

A heartfelt social media post by a Bengaluru resident has struck an emotional chord with thousands of young professionals across the city, opening up a larger conversation about adulthood and changing relationships with “home”.
The post read, “I visit home twice a year - hardly 20 days. But ever since I started living in Bangalore, my home doesn’t feel like home anymore.” The user went on to write about falling sick every time she visits home, saying what was once a place of comfort has now become “just nostalgia.”
She concluded with a question, “Is this adulthood? Tell me I’m not the only one feeling this.” The post quickly went viral, gaining 43,700 views and over 600 likes at the time this article was being written, for its raw honesty. It also sparked a wave of empathy online, with hundreds of users sharing similar experiences.
Many young professionals living away from their hometowns - particularly in cities like Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Pune - resonated with the sentiment of growing emotional distance from their roots.
“May be forgetting our roots once we get the wings,” one commenter wrote. “Kinda true. I completed my education in hometown only, mean like 22 years. But last 6-7 years in bangalore made to fall sick when i visit home,” Another said.
“Bengaluru gives me a sense of independence which I don’t quite get at home but after a while, I miss my parents and the home environment,” a user replied. “But the sick part is so true. I survived the great viral wave in Bengaluru but fell to allergies after a week in Delhi,” he said.