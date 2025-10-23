‘Home doesn’t feel like home anymore…’: Bengaluru resident's viral post sparks emotional discussion on adulthood

A heartfelt social media post by a Bengaluru resident has struck an emotional chord with thousands of young professionals across the city, opening up a larger conversation about adulthood and changing relationships with “home”.

ALSO READ | Bengaluru traffic cop assaults cab driver in viral video, public outrage ensues. Watch

The post read, “I visit home twice a year - hardly 20 days. But ever since I started living in Bangalore, my home doesn’t feel like home anymore.” The user went on to write about falling sick every time she visits home, saying what was once a place of comfort has now become “just nostalgia.”

She concluded with a question, “Is this adulthood? Tell me I’m not the only one feeling this.” The post quickly went viral, gaining 43,700 views and over 600 likes at the time this article was being written, for its raw honesty. It also sparked a wave of empathy online, with hundreds of users sharing similar experiences.