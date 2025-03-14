'I speak 6 languages': Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw backs NEP, calls multilingualism a talent

The Bengaluru-based Biocon founder Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw has voiced her support for the National Education Policy (NEP), highlighting the benefits of multilingualism. Biocon founder Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw.

Taking to X, she stated, "Being multilingual is a talent, which few possess. Making it part of the formal education system is a good way of developing such skills early on in life."

Responding to an X user who criticized the three-language policy as a "total waste of time" and suggested studying an extra subject instead, Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw defended multilingualism, stating, "I speak 6 languages, and it’s hugely helpful."

Check out her post here:

Her remarks come amid discussions surrounding the NEP’s three-language policy, which encourages students to learn multiple languages as part of their education.

Recently, Rajya Sabha MP and author Sudha Murthy also endorsed the policy, sharing her own experiences with learning languages. "I have always believed that one can learn multiple languages, and I myself know 7-8 languages. I enjoy learning, and children can benefit greatly from it," she said.

The NEP’s emphasis on multilingual education aims to equip students with linguistic skills that can enhance cognitive development, cultural understanding, and career opportunities in an increasingly globalized world.

Centre vs TN over NEP

The Centre and the Tamil Nadu government are engaged in a governance deadlock over the latter's refusal to accept the National Education Policy due to a suggestion to implement a three-language formula.

The DMK alleges that accepting the NEP would lead to Hindi imposition, which the party claims is contrary to the interests of the state's education requirements. The Centre has stated that funds due under the Samagra Shiksha scheme, more than ₹2,000 crore, would be released only if the state accepts the policy in its entirety.

(With agency inputs)

