Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / ‘Rat dropped dead on food table,’ claims woman; IKEA Bengaluru apologises

‘Rat dropped dead on food table,’ claims woman; IKEA Bengaluru apologises

ByRitu Maria Johny
Jul 18, 2023 02:06 PM IST

IKEA said it was investigating the matter and taking precautionary measures to prevent similar incidents.

A customer at the IKEA store in Bengaluru alleged on Sunday that a rat had fallen dead on their table at the inhouse food court. The Twitter user with the account handle -Sharanyashettyy - claimed thatshe was enjoying the food at theSwedish chain’s outlet in the Karnataka capital when the shocking incident occurred.

The tweet shared with images evoked shocked reactions from users. (Twitter)
The tweet shared with images evoked shocked reactions from users. (Twitter)

Sharing images of a rat on a table with snacks and a drink, she wrote, "Wtf.. guess what fell on our food table at IKEA... I can't even. We were eating and this rat just dropped dead... Most bizarre moment ever!"

Read: IKEA India faces backlash for clarification over ‘racism' at Hyderabad store

Responding to the tweet, the furniture retailer issued an apology. It added that a probe is on to identify the lapses.“We apologize for the unpleasant incident at IKEA Nagasandra. We're currently investigating the situation & ensuring to take all precautionary efforts. Food safety and hygiene is our top priority, and we want our customers to always have the best shopping experience at IKEA," the company’s official Twitter handle replied to the customer’s complaint.

Several users took to the comments section to express their disbelief and concern. Many lashed out at IKEA and demanded proper action to avoid similar incidents in future.

"Gosh what is this? Feel like throwing up just by the sight of it," wrote one user. Another user asked the customer to sue the company.

Read: Bengaluru's IKEA store causing traffic woes? MLA raises concern in Assembly

A third user jokingly referred to the animated movie with a rat chef - ‘Ratatouille’ and said, "Chef Remy dëad".

The woman also added that customers at nearby tables continued to eat.

Although IKEA is primarily renowned for home decor and utilities, its food courts generate a huge number of sales ($2.24 billion in 2017). According to IKEA's own data, at least 30% of customers visit the outlet only to enjoy the food.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Ritu Maria Johny

    Multimedia journalist with Hindustan Times. Covers India, world, business and tech news with a keen eye for human-interest stories rooted in gender and culture.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, July 18, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out