‘Rat dropped dead on food table,’ claims woman; IKEA Bengaluru apologises

A customer at the IKEA store in Bengaluru alleged on Sunday that a rat had fallen dead on their table at the inhouse food court. The Twitter user with the account handle -Sharanyashettyy - claimed thatshe was enjoying the food at theSwedish chain’s outlet in the Karnataka capital when the shocking incident occurred. The tweet shared with images evoked shocked reactions from users. (Twitter)

Sharing images of a rat on a table with snacks and a drink, she wrote, "Wtf.. guess what fell on our food table at IKEA... I can't even. We were eating and this rat just dropped dead... Most bizarre moment ever!"

Responding to the tweet, the furniture retailer issued an apology. It added that a probe is on to identify the lapses.“We apologize for the unpleasant incident at IKEA Nagasandra. We're currently investigating the situation & ensuring to take all precautionary efforts. Food safety and hygiene is our top priority, and we want our customers to always have the best shopping experience at IKEA," the company’s official Twitter handle replied to the customer’s complaint.

Several users took to the comments section to express their disbelief and concern. Many lashed out at IKEA and demanded proper action to avoid similar incidents in future.

"Gosh what is this? Feel like throwing up just by the sight of it," wrote one user. Another user asked the customer to sue the company.

A third user jokingly referred to the animated movie with a rat chef - ‘Ratatouille’ and said, "Chef Remy dëad".

The woman also added that customers at nearby tables continued to eat.

Although IKEA is primarily renowned for home decor and utilities, its food courts generate a huge number of sales ($2.24 billion in 2017). According to IKEA's own data, at least 30% of customers visit the outlet only to enjoy the food.

