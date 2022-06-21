IKEA largest store in India awaits opening in Bengaluru's Nagasandra on June 22
- IKEA, a leading Swedish home furnishings retailer, on Tuesday said it will open the doors to its largest store in India so far, at Nagasandra in Bengaluru, here on June 22.
IKEA, a leading Swedish home furnishings retailer, on Tuesday said it will open the doors to its largest store in India so far, at Nagasandra in Bengaluru, here on June 22. With a planned investment of ₹3,000 crore in Karnataka, IKEA is expecting to attract close to 5 million visitors this year in Bengaluru, the company said.
The Nagasandra Store is IKEA's fourth store in India, it said in a release, adding that the store will be an iconic landmark in the city, providing home furnishing solutions catering to the diverse needs of the family. Spread over 12.2 acres, the 4,60,000 sq. ft IKEA Nagasandra store will feature more than 7,000 well-designed home furnishing products along with beautifully designed 65 room sets for ideas and inspirations to live a better life at home. The store will also house one of the largest children's play areas, ‘Smaland', along with a 1,000-seater restaurant and a bistro serving a mix of Swedish and Indian delicacies with many vegetarian and vegan food options to choose from, it added.
"We have a long-term commitment to Karnataka to create a positive impact on the local economy through our business. With our growing retail presence, IKEA India will be a strong contributor to increase the overall home furnishing market. It will give opportunities for a growing eco-system for the whole industry, including growing people and skills, we continue to stand by our vision to create a better everyday life for the many people," IKEA India Chief Executive Officer & Chief Sustainability Officer Susanne Pulverer said.
IKEA has employed 1,000 co-workers with 72 per cent local co-workers and plans to hire more people from the local neighbourhood. IKEA truly believes that it will create the best work environment for its many co-workers, offering equal pay and growth opportunities for all. The store also believes in empowering women and has seen women taking up job roles traditionally reserved for men, such as forklift driving, power stacking, assembly, and installation services, the company said.
