In Bengaluru, man held for drug peddling, over 300 bottles of cough syrup seized

Updated on Oct 09, 2022 12:37 PM IST

Cops have recovered 356 bottles of a cough syrup and a two-wheeler from the accused, officials said.

The ESKUF cough syrup, which is believed to be a strong drug, can only be sold with a proper medical prescription.
ByPathi Venkata Thadhagath

The Bengaluru Police on Saturday arrested a man for allegedly peddling drugs. Cops have recovered 356 bottles of a cough syrup and a two-wheeler from the accused, officials said.

The suspect was identified as Aman Ulla alias Amir Pasha who was caught in the Jayanagar police limits. P Krishnakanth, deputy commissioner of police (Bengaluru south), took to social media and wrote, “The police @jpnagaraps apprehended Aman Ulla @ Amir Pasha for peddling the Alluring Narcotic drug ESKUF (cough syrup). Seized 356 ESKUF bottles and one two-wheeler and the accused is sent to judicial custody. (Sic)”

The ESKUF cough syrup, which is believed to be a strong drug, can only be sold with a proper medical prescription. The drug is known to be misused by mixing it with banned narcotic substances and many drug dealers keep the stock of ESKUF syrup to sell it to drug addicts.

Earlier, Karnataka additional director general of police(ADGP) Alok Kumar said they started ‘Operation Narcos’ in the state to curb the usage of drugs. “In a joint drive, RPF & Karnataka Railway police have seized more than 24 Kgs of Ganja and arrested 9 persons in the last 30 days, under Operation Narcos. Such type of joint drives will continue to keep check on activities like drug peddling and trafficking in human beings. (sic)," he wrote on Twitter.

In September, the Central Crime Branch (CCB) officials seized properties worth Rs. 1.6 crore which belong to a drug peddler in the city. The Karnataka Police have made clear that drug peddling and consumption will not be tolerated in the state.

