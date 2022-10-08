Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / 'Operation Narcos': Karnataka Police, RPF arrest 9 drug peddlers in one month

'Operation Narcos': Karnataka Police, RPF arrest 9 drug peddlers in one month

bengaluru news
Updated on Oct 08, 2022 07:47 PM IST

In an operation ‘operation Narcos’, which has been jointly conducted by the RPF and Karnataka Police, about nine people were arrested in the last month.

The Karnataka Police also told that such operations will go on to keep a check on drug peddling and human trafficking between states through trains.
The Karnataka Police also told that such operations will go on to keep a check on drug peddling and human trafficking between states through trains.
ByPathi Venkata Thadhagath | Edited by Aniruddha Dhar

The Railway Police Force (RPF) in Bengaluru seized marijuana worth around 47,000 and nabbed an accused, who was found with approx 3.2 kilograms of marijuana, on Friday. In an operation ‘operation Narcos’, which has been jointly conducted by the RPF and Karnataka Police, about nine people were arrested in the last month.

“On 07.10.2022 special joint team of #RPF & #GRP Bengaluru arrested one person with seizure of 3.135 kg Ganja valued Rs. 46,900/- at Bengaluru Cantonment Rly station under #OperationNarcos with a motive to make Railway premises & trains DRUGS free zone. RPF is always extra-vigilant over Bengaluru Div(Sic),” RPF Bengaluru division tweeted.

The Karnataka Police also told that such operations will go on to keep a check on drug peddling and human trafficking between states through trains. The Karnataka additional director general of police(ADGP) wrote, “In joint drive, RPF & Karnataka Railway police have seized more than 24 Kgs of Ganja and arrested 9 persons in the last 30 days, under Operation Narcos. Such type of joint drives will continue to keep check on activities like drug peddling and trafficking in human beings.(Sic)”

Earlier in September, the Central Crime Branch (CCB) officials seized properties worth 1.6 crore which belong to a drug peddler in the city. Karnataka police have made clear that drug peddling and consumption will not be tolerated in the state.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bengaluru karnataka
bengaluru karnataka

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, October 08, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out