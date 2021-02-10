IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / Inadequate public transport forces dependence on pvt vehicles in India: Experts
Representational image. (HT Archive)
Representational image. (HT Archive)
bengaluru news

Inadequate public transport forces dependence on pvt vehicles in India: Experts

Startups like Vogo and Bounce have seen a surge in demand for their two-wheeler shared services in cities like Bengaluru that beat 414 other cities across 57 countries to win the title of having the worst traffic in 2019
READ FULL STORY
By Sharan Poovanna
UPDATED ON FEB 10, 2021 02:05 PM IST

Rapido, a mobility startup, on Wednesday launched two-wheeler motorcycle rental services across six cities in the country, including Bengaluru, that allows continuity of services for its growing number of users in urban centres.

The launch indicates how startups are cashing in on the increased demand for private vehicles as the preferred choice for commuting in the face of a steady decline of public transportation services usage for reasons that include time, poor connectivity and fears of contracting Covid-19, which remains as potent a threat in urban centres as it was a year before.

With fares ranging from 99 for 10km to 599 for 60km, the services offered are not just cheaper than other available commute options, including four-wheeler cab aggregators, but are also a more effective mode of transport in congested and overcrowded urban centres where two-wheelers are preferred to easily navigate traffic snarls, narrow roads and save time among other advantages.

Also Read | 2020 worst year in history for air travel demand: IATA

The services were launched in Bengaluru, Delhi-NCR, Hyderabad, Chennai, Kolkata and Jaipur.

“In the last few months, we have noticed a rising need for multi-stop, affordable and easily accessible rides among customers, especially our high usage customers. With Rapido Rental, we aim to address the need of such users who have a use case of multi-point travel,” Aravind Sanka, co-founder, Rapido, said in a statement.

Other startups like Vogo and Bounce have also seen a surge in demand for their two-wheeler shared services in cities like Bengaluru that beat 414 other cities across 57 countries to win the title of having the worst traffic globally in 2019.

The list by Tom Tom, a Netherlands-based global provider of navigation, listed Mumbai, Pune and New Delhi as the other Indian cities who made it to the top 10 of the list in 2019.

A 2020 report by Tom Tom to gauge the return of congestion in the post-pandemic world, pointed out that road traffic in India’s four biggest cities--Mumbai, Bengaluru, Delhi, and Pune--have crawled back to pre-pandemic levels after almost a year of lockdown.

Delays in completion of key mass-transit projects like Metro, suburban rail and shortcomings in reviving fledgling public buses are weighing in on the rapidly shifting dynamics of city commutes across the country. A process that has hastened since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic.

V.Ravichandar, a Bengaluru-based urban infrastructure expert, said that authorities can soften the impact of delays in construction like that of the Metro by augmenting bus services as a viable transport option.

“Emphasis on public transportation whether it be through bus fleet augmentation or expediting the Metro construction overall has taken a back seat, leaving the space for private cars which leads to traffic jams and associated problems,” he said.

In a city like Bengaluru that is situated over 820 sqkm, the Metro, which accounts for the highest public expenditure, barely transports 500,000 of the total 10 million population at the peak of its usage. Most of the city’s IT corridors like Whitefield, Outer Ring Road and Electronic City are yet to be connected by Metro, forcing professionals in India’s IT capital to pursue, what is possibly, an irreversible trend of dependence on private vehicles.

The other problem experts have often raised is the lack of a coordinated approach and strategy to connect or intertwine different modes of transport to make it more transition.

Dependence on private vehicles has also given a free hand to authorities to appropriate tree-felling to widen roads, albeit in pockets, that shifts bottlenecks rarely addressing the real problems faced by millions living in unplanned and rapidly growing urban centres across the country.

The rapid erosion of green cover, heightened construction activity to house the large number of migrant workers among others and increasing number of private vehicles on city roads have also contributed to deteriorating quality of life due to pollution.

While electric mobility has seen increased adoption, it does not have the answer to physical vehicles on the road, lack of parking spaces and other problems.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
Representational image. (HT Archive)
Representational image. (HT Archive)
bengaluru news

Inadequate public transport forces dependence on pvt vehicles in India: Experts

By Sharan Poovanna
UPDATED ON FEB 10, 2021 02:05 PM IST
Startups like Vogo and Bounce have seen a surge in demand for their two-wheeler shared services in cities like Bengaluru that beat 414 other cities across 57 countries to win the title of having the worst traffic in 2019
READ FULL STORY
Close
Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa. (PTI)
Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa. (PTI)
bengaluru news

Reservation demands by prominent communities add to Yediyurappa's troubles

By Sharan Poovanna, Bengaluru
UPDATED ON FEB 09, 2021 11:42 PM IST
  • The chief minister, who turns 78 on 27 February, has struggled to manage expectations from various communities.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Although the government has allowed the slaughter of the buffaloes aged above 13, the demand is dismal, say traders. (Photo @CMofKarnataka)
Although the government has allowed the slaughter of the buffaloes aged above 13, the demand is dismal, say traders. (Photo @CMofKarnataka)
bengaluru news

K’taka’s anti-cow slaughter law hits supplies, industry worth 500 cr affected

By Arun Dev and Sharan Poovanna
UPDATED ON FEB 09, 2021 08:03 PM IST
The Karnataka Prevention of Slaughter and Protection of Cattle Bill was passed in the legislative council on Monday, ensuring an almost blanket beef ban in the state
READ FULL STORY
Close
Horatti(74) armed with Bachelor of Arts and Master of Physical Education qualification, began his career as a physical education teacher in Hubballi.(Basavaraj-Horatti-377228375767623/Facebook)
Horatti(74) armed with Bachelor of Arts and Master of Physical Education qualification, began his career as a physical education teacher in Hubballi.(Basavaraj-Horatti-377228375767623/Facebook)
bengaluru news

JD(S) MLC Basavaraj Horatti elected as Karnataka Legislative Council chairman

PTI, Bengaluru
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 02:54 PM IST
Both Horatti, supported by JD(S) and BJP, and Congress' Naseer Ahmed had filed their nominations on Monday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Terminal building of Kempegowda International Airport which is an international airport serving Bengaluru.(File photo)
Terminal building of Kempegowda International Airport which is an international airport serving Bengaluru.(File photo)
bengaluru news

Bengaluru airport achieves ACI World's 'Voice of the Customer' recognition

ANI, Bengaluru
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 12:28 PM IST
The 'Voice of the Customer' recognises airports that continued to prioritise their customers and remained committed to ensuring that their voice was heard during the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A large banner of VK Sasikala at Krishna Priya's residence where she likely to stay after reaching Chennai. (ANI)
A large banner of VK Sasikala at Krishna Priya's residence where she likely to stay after reaching Chennai. (ANI)
bengaluru news

Sasikala departs Bengaluru to an exuberant welcome in Tamil Nadu

By Sharan Poovanna and Divya Chandrababu
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 01:19 PM IST
Sasikala completed her four-year prison term in Bengaluru in the disproportionate assets case on January 27 but remained in the city’s Victoria Hospital where she was being treated for Covid-19
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo: CM Yediyurappa in Karnataka Legislative Council.(PTI )
File photo: CM Yediyurappa in Karnataka Legislative Council.(PTI )
bengaluru news

Karnataka legislative council session extended, polls for chairman on Tuesday

By Sharan Poovanna, Bengaluru
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 11:25 PM IST
  • An order by the Karnataka Governor’s office stated that the nomination for the chairman’s elections will be held on February 8.
READ FULL STORY
Close
DK Shivakumar backed candidate in the youth Congress polls was disqualified.(ANI PHOTO.)
DK Shivakumar backed candidate in the youth Congress polls was disqualified.(ANI PHOTO.)
bengaluru news

Youth Congress polls tell story of internal dynamic in Karnataka Congress

By Sharan Poovanna | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Bengaluru
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 09:46 AM IST
  • The internal tussle seen over youth Congress polls has brought the focus back on the power tussle within the state unit of Congress, says a political expert
READ FULL STORY
Close
A protest by contract workers took a violent turn on December 12, 2020 at the factory site in Narasapura in Kolar district, about 60km from Bengaluru.ß (REUTERS)
A protest by contract workers took a violent turn on December 12, 2020 at the factory site in Narasapura in Kolar district, about 60km from Bengaluru.ß (REUTERS)
bengaluru news

Wistron to resume manufacturing operations within a week: Karnataka govt

By Sharan Poovanna
UPDATED ON FEB 04, 2021 10:10 AM IST
The statement confirming the resuming of operations comes almost two months after the Taiwanese manufacturing giant was forced to shut its shop floors when a protest by contract workers took a violent turn on December 12
READ FULL STORY
Close
According to the first information report (FIR) filed on Saturday, the victim has alleged that she was assaulted by several others and is unable to identify all of them.(Getty images)
According to the first information report (FIR) filed on Saturday, the victim has alleged that she was assaulted by several others and is unable to identify all of them.(Getty images)
bengaluru news

8 held in K’taka for sexually assaulting teen for 5 years

By Sharan Poovanna, Bengaluru
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 07:05 AM IST
“We have arrested eight people including her aunt, who had pushed her into prostitution.Hunt is on for nine others who had sexually exploited the girl,” a police official told news agency PTI .
READ FULL STORY
Close
Akshaya Patra Foundation gets grants from multiple state governments and the union government to provide midday meals for school children. (Representational image.)
Akshaya Patra Foundation gets grants from multiple state governments and the union government to provide midday meals for school children. (Representational image.)
bengaluru news

Interim report on Akshaya Patra submitted, more details sought from EY, KPMG

By Sharan Poovanna
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 10:38 AM IST
A two-member committee was formed on November 20 last year to look into alleged irregularities in the foundation’s workings
READ FULL STORY
Close
Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa. (ANI)
Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa. (ANI)
bengaluru news

Union budget a catalyst that can revive economy: Karnataka CM Yediyurappa

By Sharan Poovanna
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 04:12 PM IST
Calling it a pro-poor and pro-middle class budget, Yediyurappa said that the budget presented by union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman will act as a “speed booster” to the pandemic-impacted economy
READ FULL STORY
Close
The legislators have already held at least two rounds of meetings with party seniors. In picture - Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa.(PTI)
The legislators have already held at least two rounds of meetings with party seniors. In picture - Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa.(PTI)
bengaluru news

Amid rumblings, 15 Karnataka BJP MLAs to meet party brass in Capital

By Sharan Poovanna, Bengaluru
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 07:06 AM IST
"We want to suggest how to bring the Narendra Modi model of government here as well which is not the case right now,” said a three-time legislator.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image. (HT Archive)
Representational image. (HT Archive)
bengaluru news

BJP wins Karnataka legislative council deputy chairmanship backed by JD(S)

By Sharan Poovanna
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 03:33 PM IST
The victory came even as JD(S) chief and former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda refused to attend the President’s joint address in protest against the BJP-backed farm laws
READ FULL STORY
Close
Cabinet Minister ST Somashekar, Lok Sabha MP Umesh Jadhav and other leaders worship a cow after the anti-cattle slaughter bill passed in the Lower House, at BJP headquarters Jagannath Bhavan in Bengaluru, December 2020. (ANI)
Cabinet Minister ST Somashekar, Lok Sabha MP Umesh Jadhav and other leaders worship a cow after the anti-cattle slaughter bill passed in the Lower House, at BJP headquarters Jagannath Bhavan in Bengaluru, December 2020. (ANI)
bengaluru news

JD(S) to back BJP’s anti-cattle slaughter bill in Karnataka

By Sharan Poovanna
UPDATED ON JAN 28, 2021 04:46 PM IST
Prabhu B Chauhan, Karnataka’s minister for animal husbandry, said that the government aims to get this bill passed in during this session
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP