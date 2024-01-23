Air India operated its first Airbus A350 aircraft from Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport to Mumbai on Monday. This is said to be India’s first Airbus A350-900 and is being operated in Chennai, Hyderabad and Delhi. India's first Air India Airbus A350 takes off from Bengaluru to Mumbai

In an announcement, Air India announced that the flight took off from Bengaluru’s KIA at 7.05 am on Monday. The Airbus has a capacity of 316 passengers and the flight saw 294 onboard.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

In the future, the airbus will be deployed on longer routes, and the domestic routes will be for better compliance and operation purposes.

Also Read - Siddaramaiah proposes essay competition for students on Gandhian thoughts

The A350-900 aircraft in Air India's fleet boasts a three-class cabin configuration, accommodating 316 seats. This includes 28 private Business suites featuring full-flat beds, 24 Premium Economy seats equipped with extra legroom and additional amenities, and a spacious Economy section with 264 seats.

All seats throughout the aircraft are equipped with the latest-generation Panasonic eX3 in-flight entertainment system and high-definition screens, promising passengers an exceptional flying experience. This cutting-edge system offers fresh content to enhance the onboard experience for Air India's guests.

On December 23, the inaugural Airbus A350-900 in Air India's fleet, VT-JRA, touched down at IGI Airport in Delhi after its journey from the Airbus facility in Toulouse, France. The arrival of this aircraft marked Air India initiating the ambitious order for 470 new aircraft, with a planned delivery rate of one new plane every six days throughout 2024.