IPS officer Karthik Reddy takes over as Bengaluru's new traffic police chief. 5 facts you need to know about him

As Bengaluru grapples with worsening traffic jams and a soaring vehicle count, a new face has stepped up to steer the city through its mobility issues. IPS officer Karthik Reddy, recently appointed as the Deputy Inspector General & Joint Commissioner of Police, Traffic, for Bengaluru, took charge as MN Anucheth, his predecessor, stepped down. IPS officer Karthik Reddy.

Reddy’s transfer from the State Police Headquarters to the city’s traffic command has raised expectations, with many hoping his tech background and policing experience can bring much-needed change.

Here are 5 things you should know about Bengaluru’s new traffic police chief:

1. He’s a 2011-batch IPS officer with deep roots in Karnataka

Born on August 2, 1985, in Anekal Taluk, Karthik Reddy is a homegrown officer who has steadily climbed the ranks of the Karnataka police force. His familiarity with local issues and people gives him a unique edge in understanding the city’s mobility challenges.

2. He holds a degree in Electronics and Communication Engineering

Before joining the police service, Reddy completed his engineering at the prestigious RV College of Engineering between 2003 and 2007. His technical education is seen as an asset in an era when smart traffic management relies heavily on data and technology.

3. He cracked the Civil Services Exam with rank 110

Reddy entered the Indian Police Service after securing an impressive rank of 110 in the UPSC Civil Services Examination.

4. He’s worn many hats across Karnataka’s police force

From serving as Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) during his probation to holding the role of Superintendent of Police in Bijapur and Tumkur, Reddy has handled both rural and urban policing duties. His most recent roles included SP, Ramanagara and SP, Wireless, Bengaluru, before being elevated to the rank of DIGP.

5. He’s one of Karnataka’s youngest senior police officers

At 31, Reddy had already become one of the youngest Superintendents of Police in the state. Now, as he takes the reins of Bengaluru’s traffic division, citizens and officials alike are hopeful that his youth, energy, and modern approach will lead to innovative solutions for the city’s infamous traffic snarls.