‘It is unfortunate, BJP will be impacted’: CM Bommai on Shettar's resignation

Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai said that former CM Jagadish Shettar's resignation will impact the party a bit in Hubballi – Dharwad region. He also said that the party will overcome it and form the government after the assembly polls.

Speaking with the reporters, Bommai said, “His decision to quit the party is unfortunate. It will impact the party a bit in the region, but we will overcome it. The BJP wanted to give a chance to the young generation and many senior leaders like BS Yediyurappa had quit electoral politics for the same reason. Seniors should understand it.”

Bommai also said that the attempts to pacify him did not work as he was adamant on contesting the assembly polls. “We offered a big role in New Delhi and a ticket to his family members. But Shetter took it as a prestige issue and did not agree on our terms. We had a great attachment, and it is sad that he took the decision. There is no doubt about us forming the government on May 13,” he added.

Meanwhile, Jagadish Shettar said that he was humiliated by the BJP leaders. He said, “How the BJP leaders treated me in the last few days is nothing but a humiliation. I was ill treated by the party members which forced me to announce my resignation. Some leaders in the state are misusing the BJP system.” Shettar will submit his resignation as an MLA and will quit the party on Sunday