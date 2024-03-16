Jagadish Shettar to contest from Belagavi: Sitting MP Mangala

Former Karnataka chief minister Jagadish Shettar is set to take the reins from his relative, MP Mangala Angadi, in the Belagavi constituency. This decision comes after prolonged discussions within the BJP, following Shettar’s disappointment over not receiving tickets for his preferred Dharwad and Haveri constituencies. This decision comes after prolonged discussions within the BJP. (ANI)

Confirming Shettar’s candidacy, sitting MP Mangala Suresh, whose daughter is married to Shettar’s son, expressed full support for her relative’s bid. Speaking to reporters, the first-time MP from Belagavi, Mangala said Shettar initially was not keen to contest from Belagavi, but there was pressure on him to contest from this seat. “He is a senior leader, former CM, and relative. I am happy and will campaign for him,” she said.

After learning that the ticket had been given to Shettar instead of her, MP Mangala and her supporters travelled to Delhi to discuss their concerns with the party’s high command. However, upon realising the decision, they returned without meeting anyone, acknowledging Shettar’s candidacy and pledging their support.

“We went to meet the high command over our contest and returned before the meeting after knowing our relative was given the ticket, “ Mangala said, adding that she wholeheartedly welcomed the candidature of Shettar and campaign on his behalf.

Shetter, belonging to ‘Banagiga’ caste in Lingayat community. Previously, he had contested unsuccessfully from the Congress party after being denied a ticket from his home constituency. He later rejoined the BJP with the expectation of contesting from either Dharwad or Haveri but was offered the opportunity to run in Belagavi instead.

“Union home minister Amit Shah called me last evening and appealed to contest from Belagavi in place of my relative, Mangala Angadi,” Shettar told HT, adding that he did not disclose his decision as he wanted to speak with the Mangala Angadi family.

Shettar said that he had asked for some time from Shah to reply after discussing his consent on Thursday night, following a meeting with BS Yeddyurappa. “After Yeddyurappa assured me of his support for my victory, I agreed to contest from Belagavi,” Shettar said, adding that Shah had also appealed to him to accept the offer and promised to provide the necessary support for victory. “Union minister Shah convinced me to contest by promising to provide what is required for my victory,” Shettar added.