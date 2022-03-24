James vs The Kashmir Files: CM clarifies Puneeth’s movie won't be removed from theatre

After claims by the James makes that the movie was being removed from theatres, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai assured that the movie won’t be removed prematurely. James starring the late Puneeth Rajkumar has struck an emotional chord in Karnataka. Speaking to reporters, Bommai said he had spoken to the Film Chamber of Commerce and also given his assurances to Shivraj Kumar and his wife Geeta. Makes of James had alleged that the movie, released on March 17 was being removed to accommodate The Kashmir Files and RRR.

Former CM Siddaramaiah had claimed yesterday that some BJP politicians were forcing theatres to show The Kashmir Files instead of James.

In a series of tweets, Siddaramaiah said, “@BJP4Karnataka's lawmakers and activists are putting pressure on theatres to stop the screening of late Puneeth Raj Kumar's last film 'James' for 'Kashmiri Files'.”

People telling KGF2 will face same fate in Telugu states, first understand important point here, protest here is for two reasons, one James movie being removed even when the collections are good, second, PPL are asking for more kannada versions, is it wrong?. In Telugu states 1/2 — Vinay Kumar BS (@vinaykumar2004) March 24, 2022

BJP on the other hand claimed that the information was a lie by Congress to ‘politicise’ cinema.

For loyal Appu fans, it’s seen as a battle between Vivek Agnihotri’s The Kashmir Files and James.

Fans were shocked to learn of Puneeth's death in October of last year, and James is his final film. “The film's producers have already made theatre reservations and paid a deposit. Disrupting the screening of James to show The Kashmir Files is harassment,” he said.

Siddaramaiah had also asked that the government make James tax-free, as it had done for The Kashmir Files.

Earlier, James producer, Pathikonda claimed that numerous theatres had urged him to lower the number of presentations to accommodate other films, but he refused to name them. "I'm not sure if and from whom these theatre owners are under pressure." He urged spectators to support Puneeth's final picture, saying, "I just know what they told me. We're still in the first week, and the movie is playing to packed houses." he told reporters.