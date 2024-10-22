JDS criticizes Karnataka govt for so-called 'visionary' governance after heavy rains leaves Bengaluru waterlogged

After incessant rains in Bengaluru led to waterlogging in the streets causing trouble to the residents, Janata Dal-Secular (JDS) on Tuesday attacked the Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar for their so-called 'visionary' governance. JDS criticizes Karnataka's leadership for failing to manage Bengaluru's infrastructure amid severe waterlogging caused by heavy rains. (ANI)

Taking to X, JDS in a post wrote "Welcome to *Brand Bengaluru*! Where a physically challenged woman falling into a pothole during heavy rains is just another day in paradise. While @siddaramaiah& @DKShivakumar keep patting themselves on the back for their 'visionary' governance, the city's crumbling infrastructure is doing all the talking. BBMP's mastery in turning roads into death traps is unmatched. *Bravo* on setting new standards of neglect and irresponsibility."

BJP state President BY Vijayendra also attacked Bengaluru Development Minister and Deputy CM DK Shivakumar for the condition of the city.

"Thank you, DCM DK Shivakumar for painting a visionary picture of Bengaluru--a dreamland with sky-high decks and underground wonders. It was almost like stepping into "Alice in Wonderland." Yet, Nature had a different script in mind. Just one generous downpour was enough to shatter those glossy dreams. On paper, the Tallest Towers and Underground Tunnels certainly sound ambitious. But the real question remains--does your government have any concrete plans to address the day-to-day struggles of those living on the ground?," he posted on X.

Earlier, the Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda inspected the flood-affected areas. Incessant heavy rain has led to severe waterlogging in the city.

Visuals from Allalsandra in Yelahanka here showed residents facing problems caused by waterlogging. The labourers in the area have also been affected by the heavy rain.

"The situation here right now is very bad. It has been raining here since yesterday evening. We are poor labourers and come here to work. We have no work because of the heavy rain," said a worker.

A resident of the area complained that no government help had arrived and the closed drainage system in the area only worsened things. "No government help has come here. The drainage system is also closed for the last two months which has led to more waterlogging here. All the water from the river comes in here. No one can be held responsible. What are we supposed to do now?" said the local.

The Indian Meteorological Department has issued an alert for heavy rainfall in South Interior and coastal Karnataka from October 23 to October 26.