 JD(S) leader Revanna files anticipatory bail plea in sexual harassment case
Friday, May 03, 2024
New Delhi oC
JD(S) leader Revanna files anticipatory bail plea in sexual harassment case

PTI | | Posted by Yamini C S
May 03, 2024 03:30 PM IST

Revanna, son of former PM Deve Gowda, moved the court after the SIT, which is probing a sexual abuse case against his son served a notice to both of them.

Former Karnataka Minister H D Revanna on Thursday moved the People’s Representative Court seeking an anticipatory bail for himself in connection with a sexual harassment case.

JDS leader HD Revanna(ANI)
JDS leader HD Revanna(ANI)

His son Prajwal Revanna is also an accused in the case.

The matter is posted for hearing on Friday.

Revanna, son of former Prime Minister and JD(S) patriarch H D Deve Gowda, moved the court after the SIT formed by the Karnataka government to probe a sexual harassment case against Prajwal Revanna served a notice to both of them.

Prajwal is facing allegations of sexually abusing women. The state government has constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the case.

Scores of explicit video clips allegedly involving the 33-year-old MP had started making the rounds in Hassan in recent days.

He was the NDA candidate in the Hassan Lok Sabha constituency where polling was held on April 26.

Based on a complaint by a cook against Revanna and Prajwal, the notice was served to them.

Prajwal is presently abroad and has sought seven days time to return to the country, while the police have issued a lookout notice against him.

