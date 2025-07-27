Jewellery heist in Bengaluru: 184 grams of gold stolen by 3 masked men from Magadi Road shop

In a dramatic heist caught on surveillance cameras, three masked men robbed a jewellery shop on Bengaluru’s Magadi Road just moments before closing time on Tuesday evening. Three masked robbers loot Bengaluru jewellery store,

According to the report in The Times of India, the incident unfolded at Ram Jewellers, located in the Bhairaveshwara Complex, where the trio barged in with what appeared to be firearms and swiftly began looting gold ornaments from display counters. The entire sequence, from entry to escape, was recorded by CCTV cameras installed inside the store, which are now serving as crucial evidence in the investigation.

The report further said that the shopowner Kannaiya Lal was preparing to shut for the day when the men stormed in. They threatened him and his staff at gunpoint and started grabbing the jewellery laid out on the display table. Lal tried to raise an alarm and resist, but was overpowered. Staff members too were pushed aside during the robbery.

Hearing the commotion, nearby shopkeepers rushed to help, but by then, the suspects had already fled the scene. The stolen gold is estimated to weigh about 184 grams, officials told the publication.

Police suspect fake gun

The Madanayakanahalli police have registered a case and are scanning the CCTV footage frame by frame to identify the culprits. Preliminary findings suggest the firearm used might have been a dummy weapon, though this is yet to be confirmed. However, more details will be revealed after detailed investigation on the incident. The robbers have finished the burglary in the span of 18 seconds, which indicate that they have been experienced with similar activities in the past.

A few suspects are currently being interrogated in connection with the case, and authorities are working on possible leads based on the visuals and eyewitness accounts.