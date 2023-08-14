Kannada actor Upendra apologises after FIR lodged against him for social media remarks

Kannada actor and Uttama Prajaakeeya Party leader Upendra who has been booked under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act has issued an apology. Upendra had on Saturday deleted the live video from social media accounts and apologised. (File)

According to the police, the actor had allegedly used offensive words on the Social media platform Facebook Live for a particular community.

"After I used a proverb in Facebook and Instagram live broadcast today... As soon as I find it hurting many people's feelings, I will delete that live video from my social media.. And sorry for this word Many who are speaking against me today were not born then. My childhood 50 years ago, what kind of environment I grew up in," the actor took to Facebook.

The author also deleted a livestream and sought an apology after facing backlash over his comments.

Meanwhile, the Bengaluru University Postgraduate and Research Students Union held a protest on campus to show outrage against actor Upendra's statement.

During the protest, a Dalit leader, Gopal Giriappa of Samata Sainik Dal, said, "We are hurt because we are Dalits and have filed a complaint (against Upendra) through our organisation.”

Another protester demanded the government ban all films of Upendra as the actor has insulted the SC and ST communities.

In his complaint at the CK Achukattu police station, Madhusudan, assistant director of the social welfare department, accused the actor of defaming a community.

The police are investigating the case by registering a first-instance report (FIR). An atrocity case has been registered against actor Upendra, the police said.

Moreover, another FIR was filed against Upendra at Halasur Gate Police Station after a complaint was filed by the chief of a pro-Kannada organisation.