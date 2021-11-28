Karnataka advises educational institutions to switch to hybrid mode

The Karnataka government has advised educational institutions in the state to postpone all social and cultural activities and also postpone academic events like conferences and seminars as Covid-19 clusters arose in capital Bengaluru, Mysore and Dharwad.

“All social and cultural events in educational institutions may be postponed for two months. Conferences, seminars, academic events, etc. in educational institutions, wherever possible, may be postponed. Alternatively, it could be conducted in hybrid mode i.e. with minimal physical attendance and with more persons attending through virtual mode,” the order said.

The order came after chief minister Basavaraj Bommai held a meeting with officials to discuss Covid-19 situation in Karnataka. In the order, educational institutions were instructed to ensure that all staff and students follow Covid-19 appropriate behaviour.

The government also advised professionals from the field of healthcare and medical research to design conferences and seminars in a hybrid mode in a bid to encourage professionals from other fields to follow suit.

Karnataka which saw new Covid-19 clusters imposed new restrictions in a bid to curb the spread of the disease. The state also asked people arriving from neighbouring Kerala and Maharashtra to produce a negative RT-PCR certificate, not older than 72 hours. This certificate is mandatory for all, even those who are fully vaccinated.

Students who arrived from Kerala in the state within the past 15 days will also have to undergo a Covid-19 RT-PCR test. “Students arriving from Kerala State to Medical and Paramedical Colleges and other such educational institutions within Karnataka shall be subjected to mandatory RT-PCR test on the 7th day after their arrival,” the government said in a separate statement.

Professionals, students and others who travel to Karnataka daily will undergo RT-PCR test once in 14 days and must be in possession of the negative report for entry into the state.

