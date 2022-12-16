Karnataka bags National Energy Conservation Award 2022

The Karnataka Renewable Energy Development Ltd (KREDL) has won the first prize in the State Designated Agency (SDA Group-1) sector at the National Energy Conservation Awards – 2022, given by the Union Ministry of Power.

The National Energy Conservation Awards – 2022 was organised by the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) as part of the ‘National Energy Conservation Day’ in New Delhi on Wednesday, an official statement said.

READ | Energy Conservation Day: Award function, painting contest mark UPNEDA celebrations

The President of India, Droupadi Murmu presented the award to Kumar Naik, Additional Chief Secretary, (Energy) to the Government of Karnataka, and KREDL Managing Director Rudrappaiah K P as an appreciation for the achievement in the field of energy conservation, the statement read.

The State/KREDL bagged the 1st Prize for the 2nd time in a row under ?SDA(Group-l) Category? in the ?NECA-2022?. The award was presented by the Hon?ble President of India Smt Droupadi Murmu & was received by Sri G Kumar Naik, IAS, ACS, ED, GoK and Sri K P Rudrappaiah, MD, KREDL. pic.twitter.com/JHvIlxdh9j — KREDL (@KREDL_GoK) December 14, 2022

The KREDL was chosen for the prestigious award based on the energy efficiency projects implemented by them in the state as well as the information collected from the other respective state government departments, it added.

READ | Indian Railways bags 13 prizes at National Energy Conservation Awards 2020

Karnataka Minister for Energy, Kannada, and Culture, V Sunil Kumar congratulated the KREDL officials on winning this award.