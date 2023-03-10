The Bharatiya Janata Party has announced the Election Campaign Committee on Friday for upcoming assembly elections in poll bound Karnataka. The team comprises of 25 leaders which includes state ministers, MPs and even union ministers of the ruling BJP Party. Karnataka BJP releases the Election Campaign Committee; Bommai named as chairman(CM of Karnataka Twitter)

Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai is named as the chairman of the committee and will lead the party’s campaign in the state. Karnataka BJP president Naleen Kumar Kateel, former chief ministers Sadananda Gowda and Jagadeesh Shetter; state ministers like K Sudhakar, Ashwathnarayan, and S.T Somashekar are some of the names in the list. Meanwhile, former CM and BJP’s tall leader BS Yediyurappa and his son BY Vijayendra are also included in the team for the election campaign. BS Yediyurappa recently announced his retirement from electoral politics and clarified that he will continue to work for the party. In a rousing speech in the assembly last month, Yediyurappa said, “Till my last breath, I will work for the victory of BJP in Karnataka. I have faced tough hurdles in my political journey, and I thank the people of Karnataka for keeping their trust in me. I am sure that the BJP will retain its power in the assembly elections.”

However, his son Vijayendra who is currently the state vice president of the party is expected to contest from Yediyurappa’s Shikaripura constituency. The top leaders of BJP like PM Narendra Modi, JP Nadda and Amit Shah have been making frequent visits to the state ahead of elections. The party has also kickstarted the Vijaya Sankalpa Rath Yatra, the poll campaign in the state. The polls are likely to be held in April or May.