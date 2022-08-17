Karnataka BJP to hold 'Janotsava' rally on Aug 28 to mark an year of Bommai govt
- The ruling BJP in Karnataka will be holding 'Janotsava' rally in Doddaballapura on August 28 to mark the completion of Basavaraj Bommai-led government's one year in office and the saffron party being in power for three years in the state.
A meeting headed by Chief Minister Bommai was held to discuss the preparations for this event on Tuesday night at his official residence, his office said in a statement.
BJP national leaders are expected to be invited for the event, which is aimed at showcasing the achievements of the government before the people, it said.
The rally was originally planned on July 28 (the date of Bommai's one year in office) at Doddaballapura, but the CM was forced to cancel it following outrage over BJP Yuva Morcha member Praveen Nettar’s murder in Dakshina Kannada district on July 26.
The event will be seen as a show of strength by the BJP in the run-up to 2023 assembly polls.
The BJP is under pressure by its leaders from different parts of the state to hold large scale events, following senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah's massive 75th birthday bash at Davangere earlier this month and the grand old party's mega 'Freedom March' in Bengaluru to commemorate 75 years of Independence on August 15.
Several BJP leaders from Bengaluru Rural, Kolar, Chikkaballapura and Tumakuru districts, which surround Doddaballapura, were part of Tuesday's meeting.
Mumbai may see moderate to heavy rain; mercury expected to stay below 27 degrees
The maximum temperature in Mumbai is expected to hover around 27 degrees as the city may witness moderate to heavy rainfall on Wednesday. The minimum temperature will stay around 24 degrees. “There will be a high tide of 4.39 metres in the Arabian Sea here at 2.57pm,” an official said. Mumbai witnessed heavy showers on Tuesday as the rain intensity increased in the city after a gap of a few days.
Haryana government making efforts to check lumpy skin disease: Union minister
The Union animal husbandry and dairying minister, Parshottam Rupala, who was in Chandigarh on Tuesday to review the situation prevalent due to the lumpy skin disease (LSD) in livestock, said that so far eight Haryana districts have remained unaffected by this disease. “The Union minister said the Haryana government has been making efforts to tackle this disease,” an official spokesperson said. Among the most affected districts are Sirsa, Yamunanagar, Bhiwani, Kaithal, Kurukshetra and Palwal.
Help train sportspersons, Haryana CM Khattar tells CWG medal winners
Spurring medal-winning sportspersons from Haryana to help train sportspersons who can bring more medals at international sporting events, chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday gave the slogan of 'Padak Lao Padak Badhao' to the players of the state. The CM, who was speaking at a function organised in Gurugram in honour the Birmingham Commonwealth Games medal winners, said that medal-winning players will have to prepare five-10 players like themselves.
2 bike-borne men snatch ₹8 lakh from labour contractor in Karnal
Two miscreants have allegedly snatched Rs 8 lakh from a labour contractor at a railway station in Karnal. Police said the incident took place on Tuesday morning when the victim, Sita Ram of Nilokheri, reached the railway station to board a train. After receiving the information, a police team reached the spot and started investigations. In his police complaint, Sita Ram alleged that his brother-in-law Umesh has a contract to provide labourers to brick kilns.
Every Haryanvi should vow to accomplish 5 pledges given by PM Modi: Khattar
Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar has called upon the people of the state to take a pledge to accomplish the 'Panch Pran' (five resolves) given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to make India a developed country by 2047, and ensure their contribution towards transforming the county into a potential superpower of the world.
