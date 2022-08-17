Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / Karnataka BJP to hold 'Janotsava' rally on Aug 28 to mark an year of Bommai govt

Karnataka BJP to hold 'Janotsava' rally on Aug 28 to mark an year of Bommai govt

bengaluru news
Published on Aug 17, 2022 07:40 AM IST
  • The ruling BJP in Karnataka will be holding 'Janotsava' rally in Doddaballapura on August 28 to mark the completion of Basavaraj Bommai-led government's one year in office and the saffron party being in power for three years in the state.
The rally, originally planned on July 28, was cancelled after BJP Yuva Morcha member Praveen Nettaru's murder in Dakshina Kannada.(PTI)
PTI | | Posted by Yamini C S

A meeting headed by Chief Minister Bommai was held to discuss the preparations for this event on Tuesday night at his official residence, his office said in a statement.

BJP national leaders are expected to be invited for the event, which is aimed at showcasing the achievements of the government before the people, it said.

The rally was originally planned on July 28 (the date of Bommai's one year in office) at Doddaballapura, but the CM was forced to cancel it following outrage over BJP Yuva Morcha member Praveen Nettar’s murder in Dakshina Kannada district on July 26.

The event will be seen as a show of strength by the BJP in the run-up to 2023 assembly polls.

The BJP is under pressure by its leaders from different parts of the state to hold large scale events, following senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah's massive 75th birthday bash at Davangere earlier this month and the grand old party's mega 'Freedom March' in Bengaluru to commemorate 75 years of Independence on August 15.

Several BJP leaders from Bengaluru Rural, Kolar, Chikkaballapura and Tumakuru districts, which surround Doddaballapura, were part of Tuesday's meeting.

politics karnataka
