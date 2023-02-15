Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / Karnataka BJP to kickstart Rathayatra from March 1 in the state

Karnataka BJP to kickstart Rathayatra from March 1 in the state

bengaluru news
Updated on Feb 15, 2023 04:41 PM IST

The Rathayatra is aimed at taking the achievements of the ruling BJP government to every door step in the poll bound state.

ByPathi Venkata Thadhagath

Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai announced that the state unit of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will kickstart Rathyatra from March 1. The Rathyatra is aimed at taking the achievements of the ruling BJP government to every door step in the poll bound state.

Speaking at an event in Bengaluru on Wednesday, Basavaraj Bommai said, “The state is collecting the highest GST since the Covid-19 and has exceeded the target by 23%. We have stood in the favor of the poor and I am confident that we will retain the power. The Rathayatra will begin in the state from March 1.”

CM Bommai also called the BJP workers in the state to work tirelessly for the party. “We have resolved the problem of Anganwadi and Asha workers. We also granted more money for flood victims. There is a responsive, pro-people BJP government in the state. Many infrastructural projects were inaugurated in Karnataka and we helped every person in the state who needed the support of the government. All our achievements must be communicated to the people of Karnataka during the Rathayatra,” said Basavaraj Bommai.

Ahead of assembly elections in Karnataka, all the political parties are gearing up for huge campaigns across the state. While Congress is planning to distribute ‘promise cards’ signed by senior leaders DK Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah, the Janata Dal’s (Secular) Kumaraswamy has already commenced his Pancharatna yatra in the state.

