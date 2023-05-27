Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / Karnataka cabinet ministers swearing-in ceremony LIVE updates: 24 legislators to take oath at 11:45am today
Live

Karnataka cabinet ministers swearing-in ceremony LIVE updates: 24 legislators to take oath at 11:45am today

bengaluru news
Updated on May 27, 2023 09:10 AM IST

24 legislator are set to take oath as ministers in CM Siddaramaiah's cabinet at 11:45 am today in Bengaluru's Raj Bhavan. Follow for the latest updates.

Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah, deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar, with Congress MLAs in Bengaluru. (PTI)
Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah, deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar, with Congress MLAs in Bengaluru. (PTI)(HT_PRINT)
ByYamini C S
OPEN APP

Karnataka cabinet ministers swearing-in ceremony LIVE updates: A week after chief minister Siddaramaiah, deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar and eight other ministers took oath of office, the Congress announced names of 24 more legislators, who are set to be sworn-in as ministers in the cabinet today.

This cabinet expansion brings the total strength of the cabinet to 34, the maximum number allowed under the law. The ministers are scheduled to take oath at around 11:45 am at Raj Bhavan in Bengaluru today. This comes after hectic parleys by both CM Siddaramaiah and deputy CM Shivakumar in the national capital with the party high command for the last three days.

The following 24 ministers are expected to take oath today: H.K. Patil, Krishna Byre Gowda, N. Cheluvarayaswamy, K. Venkatesh, H.C. Mahadevappa, Eshwar Khandre, Kyathasandra N. Rajanna, Dinesh Gundu Rao, Sharanabasappa Darshanapur, Shivanand Patil, Timmapur Ramappa Balappa, S. S. Mallikarjun, Tangadagi Shivaraj Sangappa, Sharanaprakash Rudrappa, Patil Mankal Vaidya, Laxmi R. Hebbalkar, Rahim Khan, D. Sudhakar, Santhosh S. Lad, N.S. Boseraju, Suresha B.S., Madhu Bangarappa, Dr. M.C. Sudhakar and B. Nagendra.

Follow all the updates here:

  • May 27, 2023 09:10 AM IST

    Recap: 8 ministers were sworn-in alongside CM, deputy CM on May 20

    As many as eight ministers have already taken oath of office along with the chief minister and his deputy on May 20. They were Dr G Parameshwara, KH Muniyappa, KJ George, MB Patil, Satish Jarkiholi, Priyank Kharge, Ramalinga Reddy and BZ Zameer Ahmed Khan.

  • May 27, 2023 09:04 AM IST

    Karnataka Cong minister says decision on allotting portfolios also soon

    KH Muniyappa, one of the 10 ministers who already took oath, on Friday said the cabinet will be a mix of “seniors and young people.” He also indicated that a decision on these is also close. “By Saturday evening, portfolios have to be announced,” Muniyappa added.

  • May 27, 2023 08:47 AM IST

    24 ministers to take oath at 11:45am in Bengaluru today

    Karnataka is set to get a full cabinet with a maximum strength of 34 legislators today. The oath-taking ceremony will take place at Raj Bhavan in Bengaluru at 11:45 am. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
karnataka karnataka assembly election karnataka election karnataka election results siddaramaiah dk shivakumar bengaluru cabinet cabinet minister + 7 more

Karnataka cabinet ministers swearing-in ceremony LIVE updates: Oath at 11:45am

bengaluru news
Updated on May 27, 2023 09:10 AM IST

24 legislator are set to take oath as ministers in CM Siddaramaiah's cabinet at 11:45 am today in Bengaluru's Raj Bhavan. Follow for the latest updates.

Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah, deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar, with Congress MLAs in Bengaluru. (PTI)(HT_PRINT)
ByYamini C S

Karnataka: NIA registers case against convict who made threat call to Gadkari

bengaluru news
Updated on May 27, 2023 12:56 AM IST

The NIA filed an FIR against the convict, Jayesh Pujari who confessed to making a phone call to Union minister Nitin Gadkari and demanding a staggering amount of ₹100 crore

NIA registers case against convict who demanded money from Union minister Nitin Gadkari (PTI)
ByHirekop Rajan Samuel, Belagavi

Karnataka: BJP MP Simha calls for statewide protest over free electricity scheme

bengaluru news
Updated on May 27, 2023 12:54 AM IST

BJP MP Pratap Simha called for a statewide protest commencing from June if Congress fails to deliver on the of providing 200 units of free electricity

BJP MP Pratap Simha calls for a state-wide protest over Congress’s poll promisies. (ANI)
ByHT Correspondent, Bengaluru

After Siddaramaiah says ‘no moral policing’, 2 held for harassing K'taka couple

bengaluru news
Updated on May 27, 2023 07:39 AM IST

Two people were arrested on Friday in connection with alleged harassment of an interfaith couple at a restaurant in Karnataka’s Chikkaballapura district.

According to the police, the incident took place on May 23 when the couple was at an eatery in Chikkaballapura district. (representative)
ByHT Correspondent, Bengaluru

Bengaluru auto driver attempts to run over a techie for using bike taxi: Video

bengaluru news
Published on May 26, 2023 02:46 PM IST

He shared a CCTV footage of the incident on social media and urged the city police to take action against the autorickshaw driver.

Bengaluru auto driver attempts to run over a techie for using bike taxi (Screengrab from CCTV footage)
ByPathi Venkata Thadhagath

CM Siddaramaiah meets Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi in Delhi

bengaluru news
Published on May 26, 2023 01:52 PM IST

On asked about discussions regarding cabinet expansion, Deputy Chief Minister and KPCC chief DK Shivakumar told ANI that it will be informed by the CM

CM Siddaramaiah meets Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi in Delhi
ANI | | Posted by Pathi Venkata Thadhagath

We are not slaves of Congress and will take our own decision: HD Kumaraswamy

bengaluru news
Updated on May 26, 2023 02:15 PM IST

The senior JDS leader also said that the Congress is only trying to gain some votes from a section of people.

Kumaraswamy slams Congress party for boycott of Parliament inauguration
ByPathi Venkata Thadhagath

Kharge writes to railway minister, requests for additional trains in Karnataka

bengaluru news
Published on May 26, 2023 12:01 PM IST

He also stressed that there is a need to run extra trains between the two towns and the state capital.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge.
ByPathi Venkata Thadhagath

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah meets Priyanka Gandhi in Delhi

bengaluru news
Published on May 26, 2023 09:22 AM IST

Karnataka CM was accompanied by state minister BZ Zameer Ahmed Khan, and MLA Byrathi Suresh.

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah meets Priyanka Gandhi in Delhi
ANI | | Posted by Pathi Venkata Thadhagath

Siddaramaiah-led Congress’s future uncertain in Karnataka: Kumaraswamy

bengaluru news
Updated on May 26, 2023 12:59 AM IST

Former chief minister and Janata Dal (Secular) HD Kumaraswamy said the future of the Siddaramaiah-led Congress government hinges on the results of the 2024 Parliament elections

HD Kumaraswamy says the future of Siddaramaiah-led Congress government is uncertain. (PTI)
ByHT Correspondent, Bengaluru

Karnataka: Cong worker killed by 5 bike-borne attackers

bengaluru news
Updated on May 26, 2023 12:52 AM IST

A congress worker identified as Ravi alias Matti Ravi (42) was killed by five unidentified assailants near Laggere, Choudeshwari Nagar on Wednesday

Congress worker killed by unidentfied assailants near Choudeshwari Nagar on Wednesday (Representational image)
ByHT Correspondent, Bengaluru

Karnataka: Interfaith couple assaulted by mob

bengaluru news
Updated on May 26, 2023 12:52 AM IST

An interfaith couple were assaulted and threatened by a group of Muslim men in Chikkaballapura town on Wednesday

A Muslim mob assaults interfaith couple. (Representational image)
ByCovvercolly Indresh, Mysuru

Case filed against 2 Karnataka BJP MLAs for remarks against CM Siddaramaiah

bengaluru news
Updated on May 26, 2023 04:23 AM IST

The cases against the two MLAs – CN Ashwath Narayan and Harish Poonja – have been registered in Mysuru and Belthangady in Dakshin Kannada, respectively.

Two BJP MLAs have been book for remarks against Siddaramaiah. (ANI)
ByArun Dev, Bengaluru

Siddaramaiah, DK Shivakumar hold talks in Delhi on Karnataka cabinet expansion

bengaluru news
Updated on May 26, 2023 08:18 AM IST

The senior Karnataka leaders met Congress general secretary in-charge for state Randeep Surjewala and the party’s general secretary KC Venugopal in Delhi.

Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah and deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar. (File)(HT_PRINT)
ByArun Dev, Bengaluru

Make Bengaluru a drug-free city: Karnataka DGP Alok Mohan directs officials

bengaluru news
Published on May 25, 2023 08:44 PM IST

He directed the Bengaluru police to work for a drug-free city and not tolerate any rowdyism in Karnataka’s capital.

Karnataka DGP Alok Mohan
ByPathi Venkata Thadhagath
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
Live Score
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, May 27, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out