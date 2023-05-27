Karnataka cabinet ministers swearing-in ceremony LIVE updates: 24 legislators to take oath at 11:45am today
24 legislator are set to take oath as ministers in CM Siddaramaiah's cabinet at 11:45 am today in Bengaluru's Raj Bhavan. Follow for the latest updates.
Karnataka cabinet ministers swearing-in ceremony LIVE updates: A week after chief minister Siddaramaiah, deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar and eight other ministers took oath of office, the Congress announced names of 24 more legislators, who are set to be sworn-in as ministers in the cabinet today.
This cabinet expansion brings the total strength of the cabinet to 34, the maximum number allowed under the law. The ministers are scheduled to take oath at around 11:45 am at Raj Bhavan in Bengaluru today. This comes after hectic parleys by both CM Siddaramaiah and deputy CM Shivakumar in the national capital with the party high command for the last three days.
The following 24 ministers are expected to take oath today: H.K. Patil, Krishna Byre Gowda, N. Cheluvarayaswamy, K. Venkatesh, H.C. Mahadevappa, Eshwar Khandre, Kyathasandra N. Rajanna, Dinesh Gundu Rao, Sharanabasappa Darshanapur, Shivanand Patil, Timmapur Ramappa Balappa, S. S. Mallikarjun, Tangadagi Shivaraj Sangappa, Sharanaprakash Rudrappa, Patil Mankal Vaidya, Laxmi R. Hebbalkar, Rahim Khan, D. Sudhakar, Santhosh S. Lad, N.S. Boseraju, Suresha B.S., Madhu Bangarappa, Dr. M.C. Sudhakar and B. Nagendra.
Follow all the updates here:
-
May 27, 2023 09:10 AM IST
Recap: 8 ministers were sworn-in alongside CM, deputy CM on May 20
As many as eight ministers have already taken oath of office along with the chief minister and his deputy on May 20. They were Dr G Parameshwara, KH Muniyappa, KJ George, MB Patil, Satish Jarkiholi, Priyank Kharge, Ramalinga Reddy and BZ Zameer Ahmed Khan.
-
May 27, 2023 09:04 AM IST
Karnataka Cong minister says decision on allotting portfolios also soon
KH Muniyappa, one of the 10 ministers who already took oath, on Friday said the cabinet will be a mix of “seniors and young people.” He also indicated that a decision on these is also close. “By Saturday evening, portfolios have to be announced,” Muniyappa added.
-
May 27, 2023 08:47 AM IST
24 ministers to take oath at 11:45am in Bengaluru today
Karnataka is set to get a full cabinet with a maximum strength of 34 legislators today. The oath-taking ceremony will take place at Raj Bhavan in Bengaluru at 11:45 am.