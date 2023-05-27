Karnataka cabinet ministers swearing-in ceremony LIVE updates: 24 legislators to take oath at 11:45am today

Karnataka cabinet ministers swearing-in ceremony LIVE updates: A week after chief minister Siddaramaiah, deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar and eight other ministers took oath of office, the Congress announced names of 24 more legislators, who are set to be sworn-in as ministers in the cabinet today.

This cabinet expansion brings the total strength of the cabinet to 34, the maximum number allowed under the law. The ministers are scheduled to take oath at around 11:45 am at Raj Bhavan in Bengaluru today. This comes after hectic parleys by both CM Siddaramaiah and deputy CM Shivakumar in the national capital with the party high command for the last three days.

The following 24 ministers are expected to take oath today: H.K. Patil, Krishna Byre Gowda, N. Cheluvarayaswamy, K. Venkatesh, H.C. Mahadevappa, Eshwar Khandre, Kyathasandra N. Rajanna, Dinesh Gundu Rao, Sharanabasappa Darshanapur, Shivanand Patil, Timmapur Ramappa Balappa, S. S. Mallikarjun, Tangadagi Shivaraj Sangappa, Sharanaprakash Rudrappa, Patil Mankal Vaidya, Laxmi R. Hebbalkar, Rahim Khan, D. Sudhakar, Santhosh S. Lad, N.S. Boseraju, Suresha B.S., Madhu Bangarappa, Dr. M.C. Sudhakar and B. Nagendra.