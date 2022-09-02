Karnataka CM blames 'negligence' of previous govts for deluge in Bengaluru
Days after several residential areas in the city saw inundation and waterlogging due to torrential rains, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday accused the previous governments in the state of having 'neglected' Bengaluru.
The Chief Minister also took the officials to task for turning a blind eye to the rampant encroachment of stormwater drains by property developers. “For the past eight to 10 years, Bengaluru was completely neglected. There was not any major problem before the previous governments, but they did not do. The works executed were of substandard quality. Because of their poor work, we are suffering today,” Bommai said.
He was addressing ministers and officials after inspecting the rain hit areas of the city, where many vehicles were submerged, and water entered many houses while many residential layouts resembled a lake or river.
“The negligence of previous governments, substandard work and corruption has resulted in so much of problem. I can give with documentary evidence how badly the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike functioned,” Bommai said.
He charged that ₹800 crore was spent on remodelling of drains but that amount was not utilised properly, which is evident from the fact that the encroachment was not removed. The CM alleged that all major builders have encroached upon the major drains in the last 15 years.
“Buildings and roads have been built on stormwater drains. What were these officials doing at the time of issuing licence? Had they shut their eyes?” Bommai asked. He sought to know why they approved such plan and did not see the village maps.
Bommai also warned the officials to change their style of functioning. "I am telling you in clear terms that this way of functioning will not go on anymore. You have to change the way you work. You should not buckle under any pressure irrespective of who the person is," Bommai said.
Zero discounts, smaller stores: What’s new in old excise rules
New Delhi: Customers are facing several changes as they buy liquor in Delhi from Thursday with the city switching back to its old excise policy from September 1. Discounts on MRP of liquor, and “buy one get one” offers are not available, and neither are discounts on wholesale purchase. In terms of pricing, higher value added tax (VAT) is back.
Not paid for months, 7 factory workers consume poison in MP's Indore
Seven employees of a private factory consumed a poisonous substance during a protest over a delay in disbursal of salaries and transfer to another establishment in Madhya Pradesh's Indore. An employee at the factory, Anil Nigam said he ate poison because of difficulties in managing expenses without his salary. "Two days earlier, my employer sacked seven workers. Due to trouble in running home without money, I ate poison in front of the factory," he added.
Top Jaish commander among two militants killed in Sopore encounter
The army said among the two militants killed in Bomai village in Sopore last night, one was acting as the top commander of the Jaish militant group in north Kashmir. A civilian and a soldier were also injured in the operation. Kaiser Ashraf of Pulwama had only seven to eight months back joined militant ranks after he went missing from his house.
Uniform academic calendar for Jammu and Kashmir: All board exams to be held in March
The Classes 10 and 12 board examinations conducted by the Board of School Education in Kashmir from this academic session will now be conducted along with the Jammu division in March instead of October-November as the J&K government issues an order for a “uniform academic calendar” in sync with “rest of the country”.
Jammu and Kashmir L-G rolls out RFID system for Vaishno Devi pilgrims for better crowd management
Jammu and Kashmir lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday rolled out Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) system for the pilgrims visiting the famous Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine atop Trikuta hills in Reasi district. The findings of the inquiry ordered by the L-G and marked to the then home secretary Shaleen Kabra remain unclear till date. Referring to the introduction of the RFID system, Sinha said it will ensure seamless access control with minimal hassle to devotees.
