Karnataka CM Bommai: No innocent person held over Hubbali violence
- Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday dismissed the allegations that innocent people are being held in connection with the Hubballi violence and said arrests were made based on evidence.
"No innocent person has been arrested. Based on evidences, people have been arrested," Bommai told reporters at Menase helipad in the temple town of Sringeri. The Chief Minister said no one involved in the violence will be spared and the government will ensure that they are punished.
"Those who take law into their hands will face action. Attacking a police station is an unpardonable act," Bommai said. He was replying to a query on opposition parties' apprehensions that innocent people are being framed in the Hubballi incident. Regarding the Congress party’s allegation that there was ‘Ravana Rajya’ instead of ‘Rama Rajya’, Bommai said what common people say is important and not the opposition parties.
"We cannot expect anything better from the opposition," the Chief Minister said. A large number of Muslim people on Saturday midnight went on a rampage over a social media post showing a saffron flag placed on a mosque in the Old Town of Hubballi.
Police have so far arrested 89 people while four persons named in the FIR are still at large. The 89 people appeared before court via video-conference on Monday. Regarding civil contractor Santosh Patil's suicide case, Bommai said the investigation is going on and he did not wish to comment on it regularly.
Bommai refuted the charge that he was not taking strong decisions and said he has ordered a detailed probe in the contractor's death case, Hubballi violence and the irregularities in sub-inspector recruitment tests.
Senior BJP MLA K S Eshwarappa resigned last Thursday as Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister after Patil allegedly died by suicide in an Udupi hotel accusing the minister of demanding 40 per cent commission on a public work in Hindalga village of Belagavi district last year.
‘Pol Khol’ campaign vehicle vandalised at Chembur; BJP blames Shiv Sena
A vehicle, one of the 40 screen-mounted vans to be used by the Bharatiya Janata Party for its campaign to expose corruption in the Shiv Sena-controlled Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, was found vandalised on Tuesday morning, the BJP said. BJP leader Pravin Darekar, who was to launch the campaign at an event in Chembur, said he suspected the Shiv Sena was behind the attack and demanded that the police promptly arrest the hooligans involved.
Bail denied to accused who bought jewellery stolen from Sonam Kapoor's home
New Delhi: A Delhi court has denied bail to the jeweller, who allegedly bought jewellery stolen from Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor's house. Police said they have recovered stolen jewellery worth over ₹1 crore, including 100 diamonds, six gold chains, diamond bangles, a diamond bracelet, two tops, and one brass coin from Varma. Public prosecutor Vikas Singh said the bank account and the call detail records of the accused have to be analysed.
HP Police constable exam: 5 held after WhatsApp chat of paper leak
Five youngsters from the Arki area of Solan district have been arrested a week after their WhatsApp chat was widely shared, indicating that the paper of the police constable recruitment exam held on March 27 had been leaked. All five had taken the exam and scored marks above 60 out of 80. In the chat, a man was demanding ₹8 lakh to ₹10 lakh for leaking the paper.
Bengaluru: Man kills wife of 15 years after suspecting she acted in porn movie
A man identified as Jaheer Pasha, who was addicted to porn, has reportedly killed his wife by stabbing his wife Mubeena's multiple times in front of their kids in Ramanagar on Sunday. The accused, who is a 40-year-old auto driver, reportedly suspected that his wife acted in a porn movie after watching one around two months ago. He is said to have started harassing his wife Mubeena since then.
PM Modi to inaugurate India's first Semicon Conference in Bengaluru
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the first Semicon India 2022 Conference in Bengaluru on April 29, Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar announced on Monday. As per a press release from the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, Semicon India 2022, a 3-day conference, is being organised to take forward the vision of PM Modi to make India a leader in electronics manufacturing, semiconductor design, manufacturing and innovation.
