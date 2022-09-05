Karnataka CM Bommai says will discuss loss of ₹225 crore to IT cos due to rain
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has assured IT companies about a discussion on the estimated loss of ₹225 crore due to rain and waterlogging in Bengaluru.
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has assured IT companies about a discussion on the estimated loss of ₹225 crore due to rain and waterlogging in Bengaluru.
He said that he will call and discuss the damages and compensation borne by them due to rain and waterlogging in the state capital.
"We will call the IT companies and speak with them related to the issues that they are facing due to waterlogging. We'll also discuss the compensation and other related damages that have been caused due to rain," Bommai told ANI.
It comes after the IT companies asked the Chief Minister to solve the outer ring road issue.
Earlier today, Bengaluru reeled under severe waterlogging, as incessant heavy rainfall lashed the city.
Waterlogging led to traffic jams and disruptions in the lives of normal people in several parts of Bengaluru including Koramangala.
One of the locals said that waterlogging had taken place due to heavy rainfall, making driving very difficult.
"Too much rain has taken place. We woke up in the morning and saw that waterlogging had started. Water on the road had come up to the level of the divider. After that, we started pumping water out of the road and basement. My whole basement has got submerged under water," a local resident told ANI.
Another local said that this situation happens yearly and they have to pump out water due to a poor drainage system.
"This happens every year, waterlogging takes place after the rain and we have to pump out water. There is no permanent solution. When the road was being made, the drainage system wasn't prepared well. It leads to many difficulties for the public, many women have actually slipped and fallen into the water," another local said.
Earlier in July, Karnataka suffered heavy floods due to rains, after which rescue missions and relief work had to be carried out. Chief Minister Bommai also had to seek financial assistance from the Centre. (ANI)
-
Four arrested for robbery at gunpoint in Sec 37 factory
Gurugram: Police on Sunday arrested four suspects in an alleged dacoity case at an inverter battery-manufacturing factory unit in Sector 37, wherein the suspects took the night guard at gunpoint and stole over 60 batteries worth lakhs, said police. Police said that Mohammad Rehan was the mastermind behind the dacoity and has cases registered against him in Delhi too. Police said one more car and firearms used by the suspects are also to be recovered.
-
Speeding car rams into motorcycle at Jharsa crossing, two injured
Gurugram: A speeding car rammed into a motorcycle carrying two riders on the Delhi-Gurugram Expressway and dragged the two-wheeler for over a kilometre leaving the riders severely injured, said police. According to the police, the victims, Sachin Kumar (24), works as a pharmacist in a private hospital on Old Railway Road, and a resident of Sector 32, Abhay Singh, works in a private bank.
-
MCG takeover of Greenwood City, Mayfield Gardens societies by Sept 7
GURUGRAM: The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram on Monday completed the takeover process of Greenwood City from its developers. Officials said that the takeover of Mayfield Gardens will also be completed by September 7. Both the colonies located on either side of Vikas Marg were part of nine privately developed plotted colonies that the MCG announced it will take over on June 15. Both the colonies were developed in the early 2000s.
-
Bengaluru rains : Huge traffic congestion in Bengaluru, list of roads to avoid
After heavy rains battered Bengaluru Sunday night, traffic congestion has once again been reported from several areas of the city. The city's Outer Ring Road has been flooded again and many employees have been stuck in the traffic while on their way to work this morning. In the Bellandur area, only one vehicle is able to move at a time as both lanes are flooded.
-
Soon, a safer IFFCO Chowk for Gurugram
Gurugram: The district road safety committee (DRSC) of Gurugram is likely to set up portable pedestrian signals, table top crossings, and pedestrian islands along Iffco Chowk by the end of September to facilitate a safer crossing for pedestrians, said officials on Saturday. The refuge islands provide a safe waiting space — usually at an elevation of two to three feet higher than the carriageway — to pedestrians, at the middle or end of Iffco Chowk.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics