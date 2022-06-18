Karnataka CM demands release of central grants for Upper Bhadra Project
Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai said Saturday that the union finance minister had already approved the Upper Bhadra project, and further demanded that the centre declare it 'national project' and release allocated funds, news agency ANI reported.
"The union finance ministry has already approved the Upper Bhadra project. I have demanded water resources minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat take the lead in getting cabinet clearance to declare it a 'national project' to release funds," Bommai told reporters after a GST meet in Delhi.
"I met the union water resources minister and discussed various irrigation projects of the state. I reiterated my demand to clear DPR for Mekedatu project at the earliest," he added.
The chief minister said the issue of the Upper Krishna project was also discussed.
"The tribunal order allowing the state to raise the height of the Almatti dam needs to be notified by the union government. The demand has been conveyed again and the union minister has responded positively," Bommai said.
Bommai also met union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman and thanked her for releasing ₹8,633 crore GST dues to Karnataka. "Had a courtesy meeting with finance minister Nirmala Sitharamanji in Delhi. Various issues of mutual interest were discussed." he tweeted.
The two also discussed reconciliation of accounts and release of dues.
Bommai was in Delhi on Friday to attend a GST (Goods and Services Tax) meeting in which ministers from seven states participated. In this matter, Bommai told ANI an interim report would be presented to the GST Council at its next meeting on June 27-28.
Bommai also spoke about the 'Agnipath' armed forces recruitment scheme and said measures to maintain law and order in his state - amid widespread protests in others - had been taken.
"Agnipath is a scheme with good intentions. 17 to 21 is the age to learn. The youth who come out after military service will get ample employment opportunities. The huge pool of trained youth will be an asset to society. More clarifications are also expected from the union government."
(With ANI Inputs)
