Saturday, Jun 28, 2025
Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah hires over 4,000 police personnel in push towards strengthening law enforcement

ByYamini C S, Bengaluru
Jun 28, 2025 11:31 AM IST

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah announced the recruitment of 4,411 police personnel to enhance law and order. He urged police to ensure safety for women and children.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday announced a comprehensive push for strengthening law and order in the state and revealed that the government has approved the recruitment of 4,411 police personnel, with appointments expected to be completed within the current year, news agency ANI reported.

Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah in Bengaluru. (Representative image)(PTI)
Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah in Bengaluru. (Representative image)(PTI)

The CM was addressing a gathering of senior police officials, when he reaffirmed his government's commitment to uphold the rule of law. He stressed that no individual - regardless of status or influence - should take the law into their own hands.

"Be it anyone, rich or poor - no one is above the law. In cases of provocation or hate speech, action must be taken. Even if a formal complaint is not lodged, take suo motu action wherever necessary," he said, as quoted by the agency.

He issued a strong directive to police officials to ensure that no atrocities occur against women, farmers, or children under any circumstances. He called for the complete eradication of child marriage and underscored the need to prevent crimes against children.

Siddaramaiah also emphasised the importance of proper case registration and diligent investigations. "Cases that warrant FIRs must be registered accordingly. If a 'B' report is necessary, file it - but the quality of investigation is crucial. A strong investigation includes timely FIRs, proper evidence collection, and striving for higher conviction rates," he stated.

Bengaluru stampede: ‘Could have cancelled the event if…’: Siddaramaiah pulls up cops

CM Siddaramaiah also criticized senior police officers for their subpar investigations and failure to provide timely and accurate details about significant incidents, specifically citing the delay in reporting the stampede fatalities during the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) IPL victory celebrations in Bengaluru near the M Chinnaswamy stadium.

Referring to the tragic stampede which resulted in 11 deaths, Siddaramaiah expressed frustration, stating that he could have taken action to cancel the stadium event if senior officers had provided him with timely information.

(With inputs from ANI)

